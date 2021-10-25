A Smash Bros. style fighting game featuring Batman and Gandalf is reportedly in development

A Smash Bros.-style fighting game is reportedly in the works using Warner Bros.-owned characters.

That's according to an extensive Reddit post, which you can see just below. While the Reddit post might seem fairly outlandish at first glance, it's seemingly been corroborated by VentureBeat journalist Jeff Grubb, who posted on Twitter to confirm that the project was real, but not actually developed by Mortal Kombat studio NetherRealm, as the original Reddit post claims.

According to the original post, this new game from Warner Bros. will be called "Multiversus," and based off Nintendo's mega-popular Super Smash Bros. fighting series. Additionally, it's described as a "tag team game," but the original poster isn't sure whether this means characters will work together on one team, or whether one player can rotate between two characters in a single match.

What they are a little more sure on is the game's supposed character roster. So far at least, the Reddit user claims that the Warner Bros. venture will feature Shaggy from Scooby Doo, Gandalf from The Lord of the Rings, Tom & Jerry, Batman, Fred Flinstone, and none other than Mad Max, if you can believe it. Just imagine Max Rockatansky clobbering Gandalf.

Right now though, there's no release date slated for the new Warner Bros. fighting game. From the sound of the Reddit post at least, it would appear as though the game is in early development, especially with relatively few characters confirmed and locked down. Even so, this is one whacky project, and definitely one rumor to keep an eye on.

