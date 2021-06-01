A Quiet Place 2 director John Krasinski has plans in place for Part 3

John Krasinski had never originally intended to write and direct A Quiet Place 2. Yet, here we are. So, it stands to reason that a Part 3 is just over the horizon, right? That beacon of hope has been well and truly lit – with the director admitting he has put plans aside for a threequel, while his wife (and lead actor) Emily Blunt also saying he has "great ideas" for a follow-up.

"This time, when my brain started wandering with questions about ‘What would this mean later on?’ I started to write down notes in case I could prepare myself for a third one," Krasinski told Collider.

It’s a process, ironically, echoed by Blunt in another interview with Collider. The English actor went further than Krasinski, suggesting that there’s an entire outline for what’s to come: "He has a whole arc of ideas that could work. I think he just wanted to see how people responded to this one before he fully engaged his brain on the third one. But he has a couple of great ideas."

A Quiet Place Part 2’s ending certainly set the scene for a third movie. No spoilers here, but there are origins teased and a wider mythology in the post-apocalyptic world starting to unfurl. It’s not quite sequel bait, but there’s enough to work with.

Paramount, meanwhile, has remained schtum on A Quiet Place Part 3, though Part 2’s record-breaking numbers for the pandemic era may just have the studio talking up the chances of a threequel. Part 2 took in $57m in the US and a further $22m worldwide across the long weekend. If it can bend Krasinski’s ear enough to commit to a third (and potentially final) movie in the trilogy, it’s sure to be a box office hit.

Whether we get a Part 3 or not, though, is clearly a conversation for another day. There is, however, a new A Quiet Place movie on the way, a spinoff written and directed by Jeff Nichols.

For more on cinema’s upcoming schedule across the next six months, check out the rest of 2021’s movie release dates.