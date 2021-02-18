A new Silent Hill game is reportedly in the works from a "prominent" Japanese studio

Konami is working with a "prominent" Japanese studio on a new Silent Hill game planned for a Summer reveal, according to a new report from VGC.

This comes amidst speculation that Bloober Team, the Polish studio behind The Medium, is also working with Konami on a Silent Hill project. Though, that speculation seems to exclusively stem from comments made by Bloober Team CEO Piotr Babieno in a new interview with GIBiz, where he suggests the studio's next horror project is from an existing IP and says it's coming from a "very famous" publisher.

Though the idea that Bloober Team is developing a Silent Hill game is entirely speculation at this point, the possibility that two separate Silent Hill games are in the works lines up with long-standing rumors. Way back in March of last year, we reported on credible rumors that a Silent Hills revival was in the works along with a series reboot. Kinda Funny co-host and former Game Informer editor Imran Khan later called those rumors "credible."

It should be noted that Konami has described the rumors of a new Silent Hill game as "not true," while adding that it isn't "closing the door on the franchise."

"We're aware of all the rumors and reports but can confirm that they are not true," A Konami rep wrote in an email to Rely on Horror. "I know it's not the answer your fans may want to hear ... It's not to say we are completely closing the door on the franchise, just not in the way it is being reported."

