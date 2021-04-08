A new Resident Evil 8 demo has been uploaded to the PlayStation database

A second Resident Evil 8 demo appears to have been added to the PlayStation Network.

Initially spotted by Mp1st , it appears a new demo may be on its way sooner than expected after “a number of files relating to the Resident Evil Village second demo have been uploaded to PSN.”

According to the site, four new SKUs have been uploaded to the backend of the PSN, meaning they’re not live yet however are likely to be fairly soon. All of the SKUs are titled “Resident Evil Village Gameplay Demo” and apparently come in at around 10GB.

Capcom has previously stated during a PlayStation event in Japan that a new demo could be expected for Spring before the full game’s release on May 7, 2021. This demo is said to focus more on combat and gameplay in comparison to the PS5 exclusive The Maiden demo , which was purely an exploration experience and released immediately after the Resident Evil Showcase in January .

With Resident Evil 8 now only a month away from release the developers have begun pulling out all the stops to promote this highly-anticipated game, including using life-sized tall vampire lady cutouts in select retailers. One fan also spotted what seems to be the first glimpse of a possible new villain on a Japanese promotional poster, with some suspecting that it could be the mysterious Mother Miranda.