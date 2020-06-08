A new Anti-Superman villain debuting this September

A major new DC character will debut in September's Superman #25 - one that is the "antithesis of everything Superman stands for" according to the publisher.

(No, it's not Bizarro.)

In September 8's Superman #25, readers will be introduced to Synmar - a warrior created as the standard-bearer for an entire alien race that is from the furthest reaches of DC space.

"A colossal new threat to Superman, the planet Earth, and the DC Universe arrives on the scene in this extra-sized anniversary issue!," reads DC's description of the issue. "This unique warrior called the Synmar was created to represent an entire alien race. He’s trained his entire life — but for what purpose? As the antithesis of everything Superman stands for, Synmar launches his aggression toward Earth — to destroy the Man of Steel and every being on the planet! This is what Superman was born to protect us from!"

Long-time series wither Brian Michael Bendis continues with this issue, joined by his original artistic partner for the series - Ivan Reis.

“I can’t wait for fans to check out this issue," Bendis said in the announcement. "Ivan Reis returns for this issue and this is some of his best work I’ve seen yet. Along with that, we’re introducing a new surprise or two and a new threat, Synamar.”

Meanwhile in Bendis' other Superman title Action Comics, September 22's #1025 feature the team-up of Superman, Supergirl, and both Superboys against the long-simmering Invisible Mafia.

"Welcome to the 'House of Kent!'" reads DC's description for the issue. "Superman’s truth is out there — and now it’s time to rewrite the rules! The Invisible Mafia has taken advantage of the chaos that’s descended on Metropolis, so the House of Kent is going to talk to them in a language they’ll understand. It’s a new adventure featuring Superman like you’ve never seen him — or them — before, in a story guest-starring Supergirl and two — yes, two! — Superboys!"

This issue is drawn by current series artist (and longtime Bendis collaborator) John Romita Jr.

Look for DC's full September 2020 solicitations later this month on Newsarama.