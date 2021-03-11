A Hollywood murder mystery with the Six Sidekicks of Trigger Keaton

Writer Kyle Starks and artist Chris Schweizer are reuniting in 2021 for a murder mystery set in the Hollywood backlots in The Six Sidekicks of Trigger Keaton.

Debuting this summer from Image Comics and Skybound Entertainment, The Six Sidekicks of Trigger Keaton is about the murder of action TV star Tigger Keaton, and his six now-former movie sidekicks who are hunting his murderer. Their list of suspects is rather large, however… as Keaton was Hollywood's most unlikeable movie star.

"Chris came to me and suggested the remarkable title which we crafted into the tale of six former kid TV sidekicks trying to solve the murder of their awful human TV mentor," Starks says in the announcement. "Sort of like Knives Out meets Once Upon A Time In Hollywood? If there are two things I love to write, it's charming dummies and action, and this book is full of both plus rising stakes, escalating nonsense, and a lot of fun. Comics should be fun, so we made a fun one!"

Here's a preview:

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Chris Schweizer (Image Comics/Skybound Entertainment)) The Six Sidekicks of Trigger Keaton #1 preview Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Chris Schweizer (Image Comics/Skybound Entertainment)) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Chris Schweizer (Image Comics/Skybound Entertainment)) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Chris Schweizer (Image Comics/Skybound Entertainment))

It's Knives Out meets Once Upon A Time in Hollywood with a sprinkle of Monk and Psych in a story from the men behind the recent Mars Attacks comic.

(Image credit: Chris Schweizer (Image Comics/Skybound Entertainment))

"Kyle and I are opposites in almost every way, with extremely different artistic and narrative priorities, except for one that we share: we both want to do our very best work, and we want that work to resonate with its audience," says Schweizer. "And that sentiment is enough for us to end up seeing eye-to-eye on things and helps to turn our disagreements over story or its execution into a whetstone that sharpens it up into something that we hope we can be proud of. We were keen to take an action story and structure it around a mystery."

The Six Sidekicks of Trigger Keaton #1 goes on sale on June 9. Image Comics and Skybound Entertainment hasn't specified the length of the series.

