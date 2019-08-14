The final Borderlands 3 character trailer introduces FL4K, a wandering robot Beastmaster

Update

PlayStation has confirmed in a tweet that FL4K's pet skag is named Mr. Chew. BRB crying.

Original Story

The fourth and final Borderlands 3 character trailer is here and it introduces us to FL4K, the robot Beastmaster with three loyal (and deadly) pets. "The Hunt" shows FL4K wandering the barren wasteland, their pet pack by their side, always ready for a fight. FL4K's trio of animal friends (who might be their only friends, this ‘bot has Big Loner Energy) can buff stats and attack enemies, and their impressive sniping skills add to their lethality. It appears that FL4K can also phase out for a brief period of time, which boosts their health and disorients enemies.

The official Borderlands 3 character blurb for FL4K gives us more insight into their abilities: "Their action skills let them send forth dive-bombing Rakk, teleport Gamma Burst-irradiated pets through rifts, and even Fade Away to temporarily become invisible while moving faster and regenerating health." And FL4K tells us (voiced by voice actor and YouTuber SungWon Cho) that their three pets have very...ehem... distinct personalities: one is "eager to please," the other "eager to kill," and the cute, hoppy Skag? He "likes to chase cars."

But FL4K reminds us that in every pack "there must be an Alpha" and they are clearly it. And the pack's "the hunt is never ending", which means the bad guys of Borderlands 3 better watch their backs.

"The Hunt" character trailer is likely the final one of the bunch, as there has been only four featured heroes announced thus far for the Borderlands 3 release. FL4K joins veteran gunslinger Zane Flynt , mech gunner Moze , and Siren Amara .

Borderlands 3 will drop on September 13 for PC, PS4, and Xbox One.