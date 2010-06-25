6 potentially great games that were overlooked at E3 2010

There were loads of great games at this year’s E3. Gears of War 3, Killzone 3... probably some other sci-fi themed shooter that ends in a number between 2.9 and 3.1. But among the usual suspects there were unassuming titles that look the absolute part, but were cruelly shunned in favour of gas masks and balloon-sized biceps. Thankfully, for these overlooked gems, we're in the mood for some underdog lovin'...

Project Dust

From visionary developer Eric Chahi, whose CV includes Out of This World and Heart of Darkness, Dust looks like it could be the spiritual successor to Populace. One of the most ambitious and epic titles in XBLA history, we’re frankly going a bit wrong in the loincloth thinking about this.

The prospect of having to save an entire civilisation from extinction in a crumbling world is a great concept. Compared to the average Jimmy X’s Genero Space Adventure and Janey Big Tits Sports Karting that seemed to suck up so much attention at E3, this deserved way more coverage.

Hydrophobia

Hands up if you’ve been dreaming of a game that would combine the best elements from the Abyss, The Poseidon Adventure and that one not totally shit bit from Water World? For the three folk who stuck said appendages in the air, this episodic XBLA game could be right up your soaking alley.

Set in a future decimated by floods, the game sees engineer Kate Wilson battle for survival in a city-sized ship, which is gradually filling with the wet stuff. Expect the purdiest waters effects you’ve ever done seen, inventive environmental puzzles and underwater shooting. Wave goodbye to your free time, this could be ace. Wave? Anyone?

Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood

Or the game with the kick-ass horse riding bit as it will now so eloquently be know henceforth. A direct sequel to Ezio’s brooding Italian adventures, this will be the first Assassin’s game to include multi-player.

Brotherhood takes place in Rome, which can be upgraded like the villa town in ACII. Along with new weapons and gadgets, like a really stabby switch blade and parachute, Ubisoft promises the game’s single-player should last 15 hours. Personally, we’d have preferred a entirely new setting, but this should be polished AAA stuff all the same.