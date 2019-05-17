4A Games details new characters, cities, and stories coming to Metro Exodus in its expansion pass

Metro Exodus fans should gear up for a couple of new adventures through the games rigid and unforgiving world. Two new pieces of story-driven DLC are coming to the survival shooter including two new player characters, new cities, and a flame-thrower.

*Warning, some Metro Exodus spoilers follow*

The first piece of DLC titled The Two Colonels, coming this summer, follows Colonel Khlebnikov through the city of Novosibirsk during its downfall as mutant attacks become more frequent and medicine runs low. Unlike like other parts of Metro Exodus, The Two Colonels is a linear mission that goes back in time to present an area of the game world in a new light.

The second, Sam's Story, features a new open world level based on the Russian city of Vladivostok. It follows a U.S. Marine stationed at the Moscow Embassy before the bombs were dropped as he tried to get back to the United States and his family. It'll be available in early 2020.

Both pieces of DLC are available to preorder on the PS4, Xbox One, and the Epic Game Store. You can either buy them on their own or as part of the Metro Exodus expansion pass.

It's good to see meaningful content getting added to Metro Exodus post release as we've found it to be the best game in the survival franchise. Austin Wood praised the games cast, world, and gameplay when he reviewed it back in February.