343 hasn't shown Halo Infinite campaign footage because it's focused on polishing

343 Industries says it hasn't shown Halo Infinite campaign footage because the developers need to focus solely on polishing the game ahead of its December 8 launch.

In a new write-up on Halo Waypoint, Halo Infinite creative lead Joseph Staten explains that the whole team is in "shutdown mode," which means everyone's dedicated to squashing bugs in the few short months before release. Developers have been playing through the campaign many times over to scout for bugs and find fixes on all supported platforms, from an eight-year-old base Xbox One to a modern high-end PC.

"In many ways, shutting down a game is like being on final approach to landing an airplane," Staten explains. "And if you'll forgive a bit of aviation-geekery, the entirety of the team is essentially in a 'sterile cockpit,' which is to say: we're at a critical phase in the flight that is Halo Infinite, so it's extremely important to avoid distractions and stay focused on mission-critical tasks only.

"For campaign, that means putting maximum effort into ensuring the wide-open, adventure-filled experience you'll all get to play on December 8th is a great as it can possibly be. And gameplay demos and trailers not only take a huge amount of effort to do well, they also take cycles away from bugs and other shutdown tasks."

We learned last week that Halo Infinite will launch without campaign co-op or the map-building Forge mode, meaning you'll only be able to play through the campaign solo for a little while. 343 says the plan is to launch campaign co-op in Season 2 about three months after launch, with Forge coming in Season 3 roughly six months after Halo Infinite releases. Not ideal, obviously, but let's just be thankful the game wasn't delayed again, because the devs had once considered it.

Here are some games like Halo to play while you wait for Halo Infinite.