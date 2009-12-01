2010 Blog Awards: Best Cult Blog

The nominees for Best Cult Blog are;

B-Movie Blog

A thorough and funny blog dedicated to reviewing bad horror movies.

Honk Kong And Cult Film News

From classic Hong Kong martial arts to the best of cult cinema, this blog has an extensive catalogue of reviews.

Dante's Inferno and All Night Video Store

From Adam and Evil to Zombie Lake , Dante's Inferno boasts a huge archive of B-movie reviews.

Lost Highway

A "desolate road trip through the backwoods of b-movies and cult films", Lost Highway has a massive archive, presented in a witty, satirical style.

The Unknown Movies Blog

Specialising in the titles that no-one wants to rent - the ones that only seem to appear on late night cable.

Back to the 2010 Blog Awards

Vote for your favourite movie cult blog

polls