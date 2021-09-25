UFC 266 live stream PPV: how to watch Volkanovski vs Ortega online

UFC 266 live stream PPV main card bout between Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega is happening tonight at 10pm ET / 7pm PT (or 3am BST). If you're interested in catching all the action from the event, the early prelims start at 6pm ET / 3pm PT (or 11pm BST). Here's how you can watch the featherweight title fight online anywhere in the world.

There's little debate that the lead-up to Volkanovski vs Ortega at UFC 266 has been one of the more heated affairs since Poirer vs McGregor 3 back in July, with little kindness expressed between the two featherweight fighters in recent press events.

Order UFC 266 through ESPN+ | $69.99 for existing subscribers

Order UFC 266 + 12 months ESPN Plus | $89.98 for new subscribers

The two men head into the T-Mobile in Las Vegas with only one each to their names. Will Volkanovski retain his championship gold? Given that the man hasn't lost a fight in his professional career since 2013, it's looking likely, but anything could happen inside the Octagon.

That's to say nothing of the other title fight happening tonight, the women's flyweight championship bout between Valentina Shevchenko and Lauren Murphy. The two women both have impressive winning streaks heading into UFC 266 PPV, with Bullet only being twice beaten in 10 years (both to Amanda Nunes) and Lucky's only losses coming in the form of decisions. The odds are currently in Murphy's favor, but seeing as Shevchenko has successfully defended her gold five times already, we definitely aren't counting out another victory tonight.

UFC 266 live stream PPV worldwide viewing options

How to watch UFC 266 live stream PPV in the US

UFC 266 PPV UFC 266 PPV | $69.99 through ESPN+

Predictably, the only way to watch tonight's UFC 266 in the US is through ESPN+ as it has held the exclusive rights for several years now. Existing ESPN+ subscribers can order the event for $69.99. The cheapest way to watch UFC 266 for new subscribers is through the UFC bundle which includes a full year of ESPN+ and UFC 266 PPV for $89.98. And, if you're interested in more than just the UFC, then The Disney Bundle offers outstanding value for $13.99 per month coming with ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu for one low monthly rate.

How to watch UFC 266 live stream PPV in Canada

UFC 266 PPV UFC 266 PPV | C$64.99 through UFC Fight Pass

You have a few more options to watch UFC 266 if you're based in Canada. It's currently available on UFC Fight Pass, Bell, and Shaw for C$64.99 to live stream the PPV. The prelims will be available to watch through TSN if you're after all the action. View Deal

How to watch UFC 266 live stream in the UK

How to watch UFC 266 live stream PPV in Australia

UFC 266 PPV UFC 266 PPV | A$54.95 through Main Event

For those of you based in the land down under, Main Event is the best way to watch UFC 266 main card, and you can catch the prelims in their entirety through UFC Fight Pass. View Deal

UFC 266 PPV live stream: full fight card

UFC 266 - Main Card

The Main Card begins at 10pm ET / 7pm PT (or 3am BST) tonight.

Alexander Volkanovski vs Brian Ortega (Featherweight title bout)

Valentina Shevchenko vs Lauren Murphy (Women's Flyweight title bout)

Nick Diaz vs Robbie Lawler

Curtis Blaydes vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Jessica Andarade vs Cynthia Calvillo

UFC 266 - Prelims

The Prelims begin at 8pm ET / 5pm PT (or 1am BST).

Marlon Moraes vs Merab Dvalishvili

Dan Hooker vs Nasrat Haqparast

Shamil Abdurakhimov vs Chris Daukaus

Roxanne Modafferi vs Taila Santos

UFC 266 - Early Prelims

Early prelims begin at 6pm ET / 3pm PT (or 11pm BST).

Uros Medic vs Jalin Turner

Cody Brundage vs Nick Maximov

Matthew Semelsberger vs Martin Sano

Jonathan Pearce vs Omar Antonio Morales Ferrer

