Ubisoft has three unannounced AAA titles due to be released by 2020, but what could they be?

2019 isn't even close to over and we've already got wind of not one, not two, but three unannounced Ubisoft AAA games are due to be released by March 2020 . So in less than a year we'll have three titles - and Ghost Recon: Breakpoint - to choose between, but onto the important question: what could they be?

There are quite a few possibilities, and the first could be the rumoured Assassin's Creed set in the Viking era, which some think might be titled Assassin's Creed Ragnarok . Considering that Assassin's Creed Odyssey came out fairly recently and still has DLCs being released for the phenomenal open world RPG it might be a stretch to imagine another game (presumably of the same breadth as Odyssey) coming out in less than a year. But hey, stranger things have happened. Like getting a heckin' Elder Scrolls 6 trailer at last year's E3.

Watch Dogs 3 seems like a safe bet, as it's been almost three years since Watch Dogs 2 took us to sunny San Francisco. Watch Dogs 3 might even be taking the series to London , which would be a change of pace from the American settings of the previous games, plus would give the series a chance to stretch its wings a little bit.

Other possibilities include Ubisoft's enigmatic space game named Pioneer (which was teased in Watch Dogs 2) which we haven't heard much about. Mind you, in case you hadn't heard the news, that's because the game is no more (at least as we know it), as Alex Hutchinson tweeted a while back. Sad face.

One of the wild cards includes a sequel to Rainbow Six Siege , which has currently made over $1 billion and has over 45 million players. But with the upcoming addition of the new operative named Nokk, it's anyone's guess whether Ubisoft would want to create a sequel and risk dividing their playerbase. Guess we'll just have to wait and find out what's on the cards, but the good news is that some of these titles could be one of the E3 2019 games revealed this year.