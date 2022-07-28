Ubisoft employees behind petition say demands haven't been met, share upsetting statistic

A group of current and former Ubisoft employees who wrote an open letter to management a year ago say none of their demands have been met.

The group, which goes by A Better Ubisoft, launched a petition calling for public support last November. While that petition is still open to signatures, A Better Ubisoft took to Twitter on Thursday to share an upsetting update about its overall goal to address alleged abuse issues. According to a statement, Ubisoft management has done nothing to address any one of the group's four demands. Furthermore, the group shared an alarming statistic: 25% of the employees who signed the open letter last year have now moved on to work at other companies.

Worse yet, of those who quit, 60% of them use he/him pronouns, while 39% use she/her pronouns, and 1% use they/them. A Better Ubisoft reports that women make up only 25% of the company's global workforce, which suggests women who signed the letter are leaving disproportionately more than men.

"All the more reason that one year later, we believe as strongly as ever that management must engage with us and meet all of our four key demands, to create A Better Ubisoft and help to end abuse in gaming," reads a follow-up tweet (opens in new tab).

A Better Ubisoft has reiterated that its demands are as follows: