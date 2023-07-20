2 years after Kickstarter success, Star Fox-style cat-girl roguelike returns with one of the coolest trailers of 2023

Two years after a smashing Kickstarter campaign, this roguelike cat-girl game is back with one of 2023's best trailers so far.

That game would be Whisker Squadron: Survivor, an on-rails shooter which takes your feline crew through blistering missions. You can check out the launch trailer for the new game just below, which is without a doubt one of the coolest trailers we've seen throughout the whole year.

ANNOUNCEMENT: Whisker Squadron: Survivor will launch on Steam on August 21!Here's our launch trailer: pic.twitter.com/QrEwLoW2qfJuly 19, 2023 See more

It's only 50 seconds long, but Whisker Squadron's trailer has an enthralling and absorbing art style right from the jump. The cinematic portions of the trailer look superb, and the moment-to-moment gameplay looks just as good alongside it with brilliantly stylized action.

Whisker Squadron: Survivor plays out in real time, making you duck and dodge attacks that would feel right at home in a bullet hell shooter. From the looks of the trailer above, you can temporarily pause the action and choose to unleash any one of a number of abilities from your fighter jet.

There even looks to be a wicked set of customization options in the roguelike. You can switch out pilots, as well as tinker with your fighter in a hanger before you embark on new missions, basically fine-tuning your jet to adapt to the new challenges and threats you'll face in the gauntlet missions.

To top it all off, Whisker Squadron: Survivor is out in right around a month from now on August 21. Developer Flippfly soared through its Kickstarter campaign for the game two years ago, raising $57,693 of a required $30,000 from 1,346 backers. Anyone who pledged over $15 will get a Steam key for the new game when it launches next month.

Head over to our upcoming indie games guide for a look at some of the other smaller bangers to keep an eye on over the coming weeks and months.