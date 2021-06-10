Two Point Campus is a new college-building game from the Two Point Hospital team

Two Point Campus is a new college-building game from the makers of Two Point Hospital, letting you build an institute of higher learning to be staffed and attended entirely by silly cartoon people.

Developer Two Point Studios and Sega announced their next game at the Summer Game Fest Kickoff event, and it's coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, and Nintendo Switch in 2022. Its debut trailer highlights the different cliques you'll navigate as you try to please them all - the jocks, the goths, the LARPers, and many more all have their own needs to fulfill if you want to keep their tuition money flowing into your coffers.

Much like in Two Point Hospital, you'll build out your facilities and manage your employees via a top-down perspective. Except instead of trying to cure somebody with a lightbulb for a head, now it's your job to transform a room of dim bulbs into the leaders of tomorrow.

You'll need lecture halls, of course, but if you expect to future-proof your educational facilities you'll also need to invest in specialized equipment including ovens for making gigantic pizzas, and building out your Knight School for the martially inclined students.

On top of making sure you have top-notch learning opportunities, you'll need to keep your students engaged outside of the classroom: part-time work, extracurricular clubs, and sports (including the weirdest frisbee game I've ever seen, and I've seen some weird ones). You're also the head of campus beautification efforts, giving you full power to lay down new buildings and architecture, including hedgerows and walkways to create the campus quad of your dreams. Don't forget about hiring only the best of the best to teach your students - or whoever will fit in your budget, whichever works.

While we'll have to wait until next year for Two Point Campus to arrive, Two Point and Sega are offering a free in-game item for folks who sign up for the mailing list now.