Try the demo for Cadence of Hyrule, the Zelda rhythm-action game you didn't know you needed

Update: The Cadence of Hyrule demo is now available on the American eShop as well, so no account-swapping required. For real though, make some Nintendo Switch alt accounts for region-locked stuff. You'll be happy you did.

Cadence of Hyrule is both a sequel to the amazing Crypt of the Necrodancer and a full-fat Legend of Zelda crossover game, and it's absolutely brilliant. If you're unfamiliar with Crypt of the Necrodancer or you're just on the fence about getting Cadence of Hyrule, now you can try the game for yourself thanks a new eShop demo.

The Cadence of Hyrule demo is currently limited to the UK eShop, but players in every region can access it easily enough. We've seen region-locked demos before, and the method for playing them hasn't changed: create a secondary Nintendo account using the region whose eShop you want to access, link that account to your Switch, and then open the Switch eShop using that account. Setup only takes a few minutes, and you'll be able to download and play games like normal.

If you don't already have Switch alt accounts, this is a good excuse to make them. They're nice to have, because exclusives like these are fairly common. I'd recommend making a Japanese account while you're at it.

As for the Cadence of Hyrule demo itself, it lets you play up through the first boss, which should give you a pretty good idea of what you're in for. And again, what you're in for is a sparkling example of storied music and stellar combat harmonizing beautifully in more ways than one.