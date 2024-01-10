True Detective: Night Country release schedule – When does the murder mystery anthology series return?

True Detective: Night Country marks the acclaimed crime drama's return to the small screen after four years, with Kali Reis and Jodie Foster stepping in for Stephen Dorff and Mahershala Ali as this season's sleuths. This time around, it takes place during an Alaskan winter, too, so it's not just the subject matter that's relentlessly dark, hence the series-first subtitle.

Leaning into the supernatural more so than its predecessors, Night Country sees Liz Danvers (Foster) and her partner Evangeline Navarro (Reis) investigate the strange disappearance of the Tsalal Arctic Research Station's entire crew. According to the official synopsis, the pair "will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice." Shiver-inducing stuff all round, then?

In today's streaming age, it's hard to know when certain shows air, so we've broken down all you need to know about True Detective: Night Country's release schedule below, from what day it's starting and how many episodes it'll consist, to times it'll drop in the UK and stateside. Scroll on to ensure you don't miss a second...

When does True Detective: Night Country premiere?

(Image credit: HBO)

True Detective: Night Country premieres on January 14 in the US, and the following day in the UK. The season will run for six weeks, with episodes dropping at 9pm ET every Sunday – or 2am every Monday if you live across the pond, of course.

Don't worry, it'll be available to stream on-demand in both territories thereafter, so if you're a sleep-loving Brit, you won't have to plonk yourself down in front of the TV during the wee hours. That said, if you'd rather opt for a more... immersive experience, and watch each episode before the sun comes up, who are we to stop you?

True Detective season 4 episode 1: Sunday, January 14 in the US/Monday, January 15 in the UK

Sunday, January 14 in the US/Monday, January 15 in the UK True Detective season 4 episode 2: Sunday, January 21 in the US/Monday, January 22 in the UK

Sunday, January 21 in the US/Monday, January 22 in the UK True Detective season 4 episode 3: Sunday, January 28 in the US/Monday, January 29 in the UK

Sunday, January 28 in the US/Monday, January 29 in the UK True Detective season 4 episode 4: Sunday, February 4 in the US/Monday, February 5 in the UK

Sunday, February 4 in the US/Monday, February 5 in the UK True Detective season 4 episode 5: Sunday, February 18 in the US/Monday, February 19 in the UK

Sunday, February 18 in the US/Monday, February 19 in the UK True Detective season 4 episode 6: Sunday, February 25 in the US/Monday, February 26 in the UK

How can I watch True Detective: Night Country?

(Image credit: HBO)

If you're based in the US, you'll be able to watch True Detective: Night Country on HBO and its streaming platform Max. In the UK, the show will be hosted on Sky Atlantic and NOW, much like previous HBO shows including Game of Thrones, Succession, and The Last of Us.

With that, you'll have to have a subscription to one of the aforementioned services to access the episodes.

