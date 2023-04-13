Jodie Foster battles the Alaskan long night in first trailer for True Detective season 4

If you weren't hyped for True Detective season 4 before, you should be now – HBO has released the first teaser trailer for the latest installment of the hit crime drama, officially titled True Detective: Night Country.

Jodie Foster and Kali Reis star as two warring police detectives in the city of Ennis, Alaska, who are tasked with solving the case of eight missing employees of the Tsalal Arctic Research Station. The men vanish without a trace on the eve of the "long night", when the town doesn't see daylight for around two months between November and January.

According to the season's official logline, the two detectives "will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice." The cast also includes Fiona Shaw, Christopher Eccleston, Finn Bennett, Isabella Star Lablanc, Aka Niviâna, Anna Lambe, Joel D. Montgrand, and John Hawkes, while Issa López is on board as showrunner, director, and writer.

This is the first installment of True Detective since 2019's season 3, which starred Mahershala Ali and was set in the Ozarks. Each season features a different cast and setting, with season 1 starring Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey in Louisiana, and Colin Farrell and Rachel McAdams taking over in California for season 2.

The trailer premiered during Warner Bros. Discovery’s unveiling of its new Max streaming service. The presentation also saw announcements for a Game of Thrones prequel, a Harry Potter TV show, a Big Bang Theory spin-off, and much more.

True Detective: Night Country doesn't have a release date yet, but it's set to hit the small screen sometime this year. In the meantime, check out our guide to the other best new TV shows on the way in 2023 and beyond.