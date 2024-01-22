Tron 3 director confirms filming has begun with behind-the-scenes photo

After years of development hell, Tron 3 has finally begun filming. Director Joachim Rønning confirmed production has begun on the sequel, called Tron: Ares, with a behind-the-scenes image.

The picture doesn’t give much away, but it shows a director’s chair with a Tron logo on it and Jared Leto is tagged. The Morbius star will play Ares in the Disney sequel, alongside WandaVision's Evan Peters, Past Lives’ Greta Lee, Queen & Slim’s Jodie Turner-Smith, Jedi: Fallen Order’s Cameron Monaghan, and Yellowjackets star Sarah Desjardins.

Work on the third movie in the Tron franchise began back in October 2010, but development was slow before Disney canceled it in 2015. Then in 2017, the film was announced again as a reboot starting Leto, which has been on and off with several directors attached. A final delay came last year with the WGA and SAG strikes halting filming, but it seems like production is now underway.

Very little is known about what will happen in the third movie, but The Hollywood Reporter released some loose story details. According to the publication, it’s expected to focus on a sentient program that makes its way into the human world long before it’s ready. Leto plays Ares, a manifestation of the program.

Tron was first released back in 1982 and starred Jeff Bridges as a video game designer Kevin Flynn who gets trapped inside his own creation. The sequel, released in 2010, starred Garrett Hedlund as Flynn’s son who receives a message from his long-lost father and enters 'the grid'.

