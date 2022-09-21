Trombone rhythm game takes over the internet by improving every song known to man

A recently released trombone rhythm game is taking the internet by storm simply because it deserves to.

Initially spotted by our pals over at PC Gamer (opens in new tab) and labelled as the "world's first trombone-based rhythm music game" - according to the game's Steam Page (opens in new tab) - Trombone Champ sees players toot their way through over 20 classic tracks from the likes of anthems, marches, classical pieces, electronica, folk classics, and more. Like most rhythm games, the aim is to play the song as accurately as possible to score points, or in this case, 'Tromboner Cards.'

Thankfully for those not musically talented, all you need to play is a controller or mouse and keyboard and no musical knowledge. You really do have to watch a clip of Trombone Champ in action to see the appeal. Luckily for you, we've gathered all of the best reactions we've seen to the game below, so you can also get in on the trombone rhythm game hype.

The world's first trombone rhythm game is instantly a GOTY contender. And no, I'm not kidding. Turn up the volume and hear Beethoven like you've never heard it before. https://t.co/Qu7Cmkhjzc pic.twitter.com/jTXNdWx3ZmSeptember 20, 2022 See more

Trombone Champ is literally the only game I wish I had made. It's absolutely out of this world god tier. Fuck. If you have an respect for life, you will play it, laugh and curse the geniuses behind it. #TromboneChamp pic.twitter.com/F9zlPwOgj9September 21, 2022 See more

What makes Trombone Champ special, other than being the first of its kind, is the fact that, unlike most other music games, it gives players the freedom to play any note at any time - meaning you're not just playing along with the music, you're playing it, resulting in some hilarious renditions of very famous songs, one of which you can see below.

please rise for our national anthem pic.twitter.com/VOp3z382mjSeptember 18, 2022 See more

A lot of the charm of Trombone Champ comes from the Mii-like characters giving it their all on screen as well as the captions that appear with each note you hit. Depending on how accurate your trombone playing is, you will either get a 'Perfecto', 'Nice', 'Ok', 'Meh', or maybe even a 'Nasty'. Which just adds to the overall vibe of the game.