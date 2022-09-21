Trombone rhythm game takes over the internet by improving every song known to man

By Hope Bellingham
published

Trombone Champ is the wacky rhythm game no one knew they needed

Trombone Champ
A recently released trombone rhythm game is taking the internet by storm simply because it deserves to.

Initially spotted by our pals over at PC Gamer (opens in new tab) and labelled as the "world's first trombone-based rhythm music game" - according to the game's Steam Page (opens in new tab) - Trombone Champ sees players toot their way through over 20 classic tracks from the likes of anthems, marches, classical pieces, electronica, folk classics, and more. Like most rhythm games, the aim is to play the song as accurately as possible to score points, or in this case, 'Tromboner Cards.' 

Thankfully for those not musically talented, all you need to play is a controller or mouse and keyboard and no musical knowledge. You really do have to watch a clip of Trombone Champ in action to see the appeal. Luckily for you, we've gathered all of the best reactions we've seen to the game below, so you can also get in on the trombone rhythm game hype. 

What makes Trombone Champ special, other than being the first of its kind, is the fact that, unlike most other music games, it gives players the freedom to play any note at any time - meaning you're not just playing along with the music, you're playing it, resulting in some hilarious renditions of very famous songs, one of which you can see below.

A lot of the charm of Trombone Champ comes from the Mii-like characters giving it their all on screen as well as the captions that appear with each note you hit. Depending on how accurate your trombone playing is, you will either get a 'Perfecto', 'Nice', 'Ok', 'Meh', or maybe even a 'Nasty'. Which just adds to the overall vibe of the game. 

