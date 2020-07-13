Transformers and Top Gun team up for Maverick fight jet Transformer

Two classic '80s properties get a modern-day mash-up from toymaker Hasbro and film studio Paramount Pictures, as Transformers and Top Gun join forces for a new special edition action figure celebrating the upcoming theatrical release of Top Gun: Maverick, a sequel to the original 1986 film.

The new Transformer, named Maverick - much like Tom Cruise's titular character in the Top Gun - transforms into an F-14 Tomcat fighter jet like the ones used in the movie – and even comes with a volleyball to kinda-sorta recreate one of the most famous scenes.

"Transformers Autobot Maverick stands at 7 inches in robot mode and can convert from robot to classic Northrop Grumman F-14 Tomcat jet mode in 25 steps (The F-14 Tomcat is a registered trademark of Northrop Grumman, and is used under license). He includes a screen-inspired miniature motorcycle accessory and two alternate hands that can hold the included volleyball accessory," reads the official product description from Hasbro. "This bot is always ready to go vertical in jet mode or dominate a slow-mo volleyball montage in robot mode. This Maverick robot figure also features folding jet wings, movie-inspired details, including a helmet design inspired by the 2020 Top Gun: Maverick film, and includes 4 missile accessories that can be mounted on figure’s arms in robot mode and under wings in jet mode. Even the packaging is inspired by the aircraft carrier!"

The Transformers/Top Gun Maverick action figure is available now for pre-order through HasbroPulse.com, retailing for $49.99. Top Gun: Maverick is due out in theaters December 23. Check out a gallery of images of Maverick below.

Transformers fans might get a bit of deja vu seeing this, and they're not wrong. The F-14 Tomcat was the inspiration for the previous Transformers Thunderwing and Boltflash.