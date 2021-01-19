Transformers and My Little Pony get sequel crossover

IDW will publish a sequel to its My Little Pony / Transformers Hasbro crossover, titled appropriately enough My Little Pony / Transformers II. The four-part monthly limited series launches in April.

"While using a modified Spacebridge to bring magic to Cybertron, the Decepticons end up unleashing a more powerful evil from Equestria than they ever could've imagined," reads IDW's description. "Two worlds collide in the return of this hit crossover concept, with a first issue by writers James Asmus and Sam Maggs, and artists Jack Lawrence and Casey W. Coller."

"I can't wait to jump back into this world of magical friendships that really is More than Meets the Eye," says Maggs in the announcement. "It's such a blast coming up with the most fun (and downright weird) pairings of ponies and 'bots, and I think fans of both series are going to be surprised at what's we've got for them this second time around!"

(Image credit: IDW Publishing)

"The first crossover was about as much fun as I've had in my writing career," adds Asmus. "I am hugely delighted that we're not only doing a follow-up, but getting to flip the script. In the first series, we got to tell really charming and fun stories by tossing the Autobots and Decepticons into the colorful, magical world of Equestria. But now, dragging dark magic and friendly ponies into the sci-fi world of Cybertron lets us play with brand new tones, toys, and team-ups!"

My Little Pony / Transformers II #1 will be available with multiple cover variants including cover A by Tony Fleecs, cover B by Bethany McGuire-Smith, and two retailer incentive editions featuring art by Jon Gray and Anna Malkova, respectively.