This Lego Grogu set is at its lowest ever price

Lego Star Wars products have an enduring reputation of being among the best Lego sets you can get your hands on. But it’s not all Millenium Falcons and lightsabers. Some of the best Lego Star Wars sets are less awe-inspiring and more aww-inspiring, and when you’re searching for cute as opposed to cool, Lego Grogu is where it’s at.



Thankfully, it’s good news for lovers of cutesy bricks. Right now, you can pick up a mighty fine 17% off Lego Star Wars: The Mandalorian Grogu with Hover Pram. Where it would usually set you back almost £90, Lego Grogu with Hover Pram is currently just £72.99 at Zavvi.

Lego Star Wars: The Mandalorian Grogu with Hover Pram | £89.99 £72.99 at Zavvi

Save £17 - We’ve never seen this space cutie drop anywhere below £85, so this deal is a pretty special find. If you’ve had your eye on this set for a while or just really love Grogu-related goods, now is the best time to pop this set in your cart. Buy it if:

✅ You think Grogu is as cute as a button

✅ You’re a fan of The Mandalorian

✅ A 1000-piece set is what you’re looking for Don't buy it if:

❌ You have your eye on a different Lego Star Wars set

❌ You want a Lego set a young kid could build on their own Price check:

💲 Amazon | £74.98 US best price:

💲 99.95 at Walmart

Should you buy Lego Grogu with Hover Pram?

(Image credit: Lego)

This set is very similar to the Lego Star Wars The Child set which, while technically a retired product, is currently available for £106 at Amazon.



The Child scored a perfect 5/5 in our review and his Hover Pram version only offers even more to love. Not only do you have a buildable figure of Grogu himself with posable arms, head, and ears, but you also have a Hover Pram that you can display him in and some really stinkin’ cute accessories to boot.



There are two Lego snacks for the peckish little lad to chow down on, including bright blue macaron cookies and a brick-built Sorgan frog. There’s also a shifter knob that the curious fella uses as a makeshift toy.



Completing the set is a Grogu mini-figure and a plaque detailing all the important info we ought to know about this glorious green guy. Crucially, this part of the set reminds me that The Child is 50 years old … which is knowledge I could frankly do without.

