This Lego Grogu set is at its lowest ever price

Deals
By
published

A little Baby Yoda to accompany you on your Mandalorian adventures

Lego Grogu with Hover Pram displayed on a shelf
(Image credit: Lego)

Lego Star Wars products have an enduring reputation of being among the best Lego sets you can get your hands on. But it’s not all Millenium Falcons and lightsabers. Some of the best Lego Star Wars sets are less awe-inspiring and more aww-inspiring, and when you’re searching for cute as opposed to cool, Lego Grogu is where it’s at.

Thankfully, it’s good news for lovers of cutesy bricks. Right now, you can pick up a mighty fine 17% off Lego Star Wars: The Mandalorian Grogu with Hover Pram. Where it would usually set you back almost £90, Lego Grogu with Hover Pram is currently just £72.99 at Zavvi.

Lego Star Wars: The Mandalorian Grogu with Hover Pram | £89.99£72.99 at ZavviSave £17 -

Lego Star Wars: The Mandalorian Grogu with Hover Pram | £89.99 £72.99 at Zavvi
Save £17 - We’ve never seen this space cutie drop anywhere below £85, so this deal is a pretty special find. If you’ve had your eye on this set for a while or just really love Grogu-related goods, now is the best time to pop this set in your cart.

Buy it if:
✅ You think Grogu is as cute as a button
✅ You’re a fan of The Mandalorian
✅ A 1000-piece set is what you’re looking for

Don't buy it if:
❌ You have your eye on a different Lego Star Wars set
❌ You want a Lego set a young kid could build on their own

Price check:
💲 Amazon | £74.98

US best price:
💲 99.95 at Walmart

View Deal

Should you buy Lego Grogu with Hover Pram?

A child playing with the Lego Grogu with Hover Pram set

(Image credit: Lego)

This set is very similar to the Lego Star Wars The Child set which, while technically a retired product, is currently available for £106 at Amazon.

The Child scored a perfect 5/5 in our review and his Hover Pram version only offers even more to love. Not only do you have a buildable figure of Grogu himself with posable arms, head, and ears, but you also have a Hover Pram that you can display him in and some really stinkin’ cute accessories to boot.

There are two Lego snacks for the peckish little lad to chow down on, including bright blue macaron cookies and a brick-built Sorgan frog. There’s also a shifter knob that the curious fella uses as a makeshift toy.

Completing the set is a Grogu mini-figure and a plaque detailing all the important info we ought to know about this glorious green guy. Crucially, this part of the set reminds me that The Child is 50 years old … which is knowledge I could frankly do without.

On the hunt for present ideas? Check out these Star Wars giftsDisney gifts, or gifts for gamers that would be perfect to give friends, family, or loved ones.

TOPICS
Abigail Shannon
Abigail Shannon
Tabletop & Merch Writer

Abigail is a Tabletop & Merch writer at Gamesradar+. She carries at least one Magic: The Gathering deck in her backpack at all times and always spends far too long writing her D&D character backstory. She’s a lover of all things cute, creepy, and creepy-cute.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Lego Jabba&#039;s Sail Barge, plaque, and minifigures on a dusty desert background
Lego Jabba's Sail Barge (75397) review: "There will be no bargain, young Jedi"
Lego Piranha Plant, with Lego The Mighty Bowser seen behind
One of my favorite Lego sets, the Piranha Plant, returns to a record low price
Lego D&amp;D Minifigures and Super Mario World kit on either side of a &#039;best deal&#039; badge, all against a blue background
The best Lego deals in March 2025
Lego R2-D2 with tools out beside an R2 minifig on display plaque and Darth Malak, all against a brick wall
Lego R2-D2 (75379) review: "Finds a healthy middle ground between toy and display piece"
pink background with GR logo, wicked Welcome to Emerald City Lego set and &quot;first discount&quot; badge
Get ready to hold space in your collection for these Lego Wicked deals
Image of the box art for LEGO Horizon Adventures on the PS5 with a blue background.
Lego Horizon Adventures just got its first discount in time for the holidays
Latest in Toys & Collectibles
Lego Grogu with Hover Pram displayed on a shelf
This Lego Grogu set is at its lowest ever price
Lego Jurassic World baby dinosaur dolores
New baby Lego Jurassic World dino has not a single thought behind its eyes
Lego Twilight, Easter Egg, Eeyore, and Flowers divided by white lines, with a GamesRadar+ new Lego badge in the middle
New Lego sets in February 2025, from Twilight to Winnie the Pooh
Lego Star Wars, Mario Kart, Harry Potter, and Marvel kits divided by white lines, with &#039;New Lego&#039; in a GamesRadar+ badge at the center
New Lego sets in January 2025, from Harry Potter to Star Wars
A woman places a brick onto the Lego Beauty and the Beast Castle, which sits on a dark table
Lego just revealed a Beauty and the Beast set and it'll destroy my bank balance
LEGO Jurassic World Dinosaur Fossils Tyrannosaurus Rex (76968) a large Lego T-Rex with Jurassic Park minifigs
New Lego Jurassic World T-Rex is roughly the size of a corgi
Latest in Deals
Lego Grogu with Hover Pram displayed on a shelf
This Lego Grogu set is at its lowest ever price
Ayaneo AM01 mini PC on woodgrain table sitting next to Xbox controller
This adorable mini PC looks like a tiny Mac, and it has completely changed the way I play games in the living room
Photo of the F4f Luigi statue looking at a copy of Luigi&#039;s Mansion 3 on the Nintendo Switch, taken by writer Rosalie Newcombe.
The Switch 2 might be coming, but these game deals can help you save on the best of the current catalog
Elden Ring The Board Logo with the Elden Ring
If you're waiting for Nightreign, 15% off the upcoming Elden Ring: The Board Game should tide you over
Prismatic Evolitions trading card deals available right now
Where to buy Pokémon TCG Prismatic Evolutions Trading Card products
Warhammer 40k Wrath and Glory Core Rulebook art featuring a Tech Priest, a White Scars Space Marine and others
Worth over $200, this $25 Warhammer 40k TTRPG bundle will send you to the 41st millennium for less
More about toys collectibles
Lego Jurassic World baby dinosaur dolores

New baby Lego Jurassic World dino has not a single thought behind its eyes
Lego Star Wars, Mario Kart, Harry Potter, and Marvel kits divided by white lines, with &#039;New Lego&#039; in a GamesRadar+ badge at the center

New Lego sets in January 2025, from Harry Potter to Star Wars
Prismatic Evolitions trading card deals available right now

Where to buy Pokémon TCG Prismatic Evolutions Trading Card products
See more latest
Most Popular
Prismatic Evolitions trading card deals available right now
Where to buy Pokémon TCG Prismatic Evolutions Trading Card products
Ayaneo AM01 mini PC on woodgrain table sitting next to Xbox controller
This adorable mini PC looks like a tiny Mac, and it has completely changed the way I play games in the living room
Photo of the F4f Luigi statue looking at a copy of Luigi&#039;s Mansion 3 on the Nintendo Switch, taken by writer Rosalie Newcombe.
The Switch 2 might be coming, but these game deals can help you save on the best of the current catalog
Elden Ring The Board Logo with the Elden Ring
If you're waiting for Nightreign, 15% off the upcoming Elden Ring: The Board Game should tide you over
Official image of the Nintendo Switch box art for Ring Fit Adventure, with a pink GamesRadar background.
I loathe exercise, but Ring Fit Adventure is such a joy that it deserves to be on your gaming radar even after you grab a Switch 2
Warhammer 40k Wrath and Glory Core Rulebook art featuring a Tech Priest, a White Scars Space Marine and others
Worth over $200, this $25 Warhammer 40k TTRPG bundle will send you to the 41st millennium for less
Mork Borg, Pirate Borg, Cy_Borg art
What’s more metal than saving $70 on this Mörk Borg TTRPG bundle?
Candela Obscura Core Rulebook art
Get up to 50% off Candela Obscura, Critical Role's spooky Call of Cthulhu-inspired TTRPG
Photos of the Monster Hunter World board game being played
I honestly enjoy the Monster Hunter board game more than the video game series, and it's $46 less right now
Image of the official Nintendo Switch box art for Doki Doki Literature Club on a pink GamesRadar background.
I've been playing spooky games for almost 30 years, and insist you don't let this iconic horror pass you by before Switch 2