This is one of the most impressive Lego sets I've built, and it's never been cheaper

An (Optimus) prime deal on one of my favorite Lego sets just rolled out, bringing the kit down to a record low price.

OK, I'm sorry. But dad jokes aside, it's worth drawing attention to this cracking discount on Lego Optimus Prime nonetheless - you can now get it for $143.95 at Amazon instead of $179.99 (and if you're in the UK, it's £94.99 at Very rather than £160). So far as I can tell from price-matching software, it's never been cheaper in the US. Seeing as it actually transforms, that's one of the more eye-catching deals on Lego sets this week.

And there have been a few already. Black Friday Lego deals are still a couple of weeks away, but all-time low prices are being flung around even so. This just goes to show that retailers are kicking off sales season off earlier than ever, so it pays to keep an eye out.

Should you buy Lego Optimus Prime?

That's still a lot of money to part with in spite of the discount, so is this kit worthwhile? Although there are a few drawbacks (which mostly come up if you try and use it as a toy, something it's not designed for), I'd say 'yes.' Actually, I'd say it's one of the best Lego sets.

As I mentioned in my Lego Optimus Prime review, it's an impressive sight at 13-odd inches tall. Plus, it actually transforms. This a very neat party trick. Sure, it's not the most elegant of processes. It's not instantaneous, either - you'll have to twist, fold, and rearrange the model to turn it into a truck. But the fact you can do this at all without having to rebuild the set (a la the Creator 3-in-1 series) speaks to clever engineering under the surface.

(Image credit: Future)

Indeed, my only quibble with the kit is fragility. The connections at the waist are particularly prone to coming apart, for example. Considering how it's meant to be transformed (a very hands-on process) rather than stuck in amber on a pedestal, that's a drawback. Still, so long as you're careful, you shouldn't have too many issues.

It sparks enough nostalgia to be forgiven most sins, too. This version of the Autobot is based on the original cartoons, so it's wonderfully blocky. Its instructions are crammed with cool references as well, which is something I wish more kits did.

