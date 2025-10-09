Snap up this Super Mario Piranha Plant set while it's still at its lowest-ever price

By all accounts, Prime Day Lego deals have been some of highlights of October 2025's discount double-day, and one on the Super Mario Piranha Plant Set is still available to pick up.

You can currently pick up this set for $35, which is the lowest price it's ever sold at. From all my years covering Lego deals over Prime Day and Black Friday, I'm used to seeing 20% off be the usual discount on Lego sets. So a price cut of over 42% is great. It dropped down to this cost on October 7 and hasn't raised back up, but it's hard to say how long that'll last for.

Lego Super Mario Piranha Plant | $59.99 $35 at Amazon

Save $24.99 - This Piranha Plant set has never been as affordable as it is right now, with a significant saving of 42% from its usual retail price. I don't imagine it'll get another discount over Black Friday. Buy it if:

✅ You want something for a small shelf space

✅ You don't want a complex build



Don't buy it if:

❌ You're expecting to play Lego Mario Kart with it UK: £57.99 £39.99 at Amazon

For clarity this isn't part of the interactive Mario Kart or Mario World groups of sets, but a standalone decorative figure which can be posed with a few moving parts. It's a simple build that you can put on a shelf to show your live of the Super Mario franchise.

Mario Kart, the current interactive Lego series seeing frequent new releases, does have a few discounts across the board on certain sets. But there aren't that many and, to my eyes, this Lego Piranha Plant discount is the best of the bunch out there.

Should you buy the Lego Super Mario Piranha Plant?

(Image credit: Lego)

Different people buy Lego for different things, and I best enjoy the decoration sets, like Lego Architecture, that you can put on a shelf and don't necessarily play with.

If you're like me, this Lego deal is worth considering. But if you want something you can play with, like the Mario Kart sets or a Star Wars minifigure-full set, you might find it lacking.

It's not exactly a huge set, or one that'll be complicated to build, but it's not overly big and will sit on a shelf or table without hogging all the space.

The promotional video for the model says 'Adults welcome' while the box states that it's an 18+ set. I'm not quite sure what about the kit makes it unsuitable for kids or teens but you've been warned!

And what about that elephant on the horizon, Black Friday? Honestly, I wouldn't imagine this set would see a better discount then, as it's a solid discount. We're more likely to see other Lego Super Mario sets reduced instead.

