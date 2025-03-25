Lego Optimus Prime is currently 5 cents off its best price ever
Disguise? More like discount!
According to our Benjamin Abbott, "It's hard not to sit back in awe" when looking at the mighty Lego Optimus Prime in all his glory. And right now, I'm in awe of the price reduction on this robot in disguise.
When considering some of the best Lego deals this morning, we spotted this one down to very nearly its cheapest price ever. That means you can nab Lego Optimus Prime for $143.99 at Amazon, which is down from it's usual $179.99 price tag. Or if you're being technical (ha, get it) that's exactly $36 saved on, well, the most iconic Transformer of them all.
UK Transformers and Lego fans may despair that there's only one of these at full price for sale at Amazon right now. Although there should be a few more in stock at Argos, they're still at full price sadly.
Lego Icons Optimus Prime | $179.99 $143.99 at Amazon
Save $36 - According to price-matching software this is just a few cents off the cheapest price we've ever seen Optimus Prime going for in his Lego Icons form.
Buy it if:
✅ You appreciate posable robots
✅ You're looking for clear building instructions
Don't buy it if:
❌ You're waiting for Megatron instead
Price check:
💲Walmart | $199.94
UK price:
⭐ Argos | £160
Should you buy Lego Icons Optimus Prime?
Lego Optimus Prime is a superb piece of fan-service, according to our review. We gave it a 4/5 star score thanks to its super-clear instructions. Not only is it a fab addition to your mantlepiece, this one has articulation out the wazoo.
It's a little fragile and a little fiddly to put together, with construction lasting around 4 hours even with the well-laid-out instructions, but it looks great in either form. Enough that the '80s kid inside you will be bursting out on unboxing this massive 14" robot.
Whether you choose to display Optimus in truck or robot form, he's certainly a conversation starter at parties. Just be careful picking him up. Please.
For more discounts, be sure to check out the best board games or even our gifts for gamers guide?
