This delightful Lego set is a scrumpdidilyumptious tribute to a beloved movie

I can’t imagine Lego will revisit Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory in the near future, so this set is an absolute must for fans of the 1971 classic. The chocolate river could have been more detailed, and I’d have welcomed an extra Oompa-Loompa or two, but on the whole, this is a delightful rendition of the Chocolate Room, with a strong roster of minifigures and some exquisite detailing. Wonka fans will feel like they’ve pulled a golden ticket.

The Lego Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (21360) set is yet another example of why Ideas is one of Lego’s most exciting themes, not to mention a veritable goldmine for the best Lego sets. From a brick-built tribute to Vincent van Gogh’s The Starry Night to a snapshot of the Italian Riviera to a vending machine that spits out minifigures, you’re never quite sure what fan-designed kit is on the horizon.

At first glance, this 2,000-piece diorama of the Chocolate Room from the 1971 classic movie is further proof that almost any license can be immortalized in Billund's hallowed bricks, without losing any of its character and charm. You’d be hard-pressed to find a more fitting subject for a Lego makeover than Wonka’s quirky Chocolate Room, not to mention the larger-than-life Roald Dahl characters that inhabit it. I couldn’t wait to get my chocolate-covered fingers on this set as a result. The question is: will the Lego Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (21360) set turn out to be a never-ending gobstopper of sweet-toothed surprises or a one-way trip to the juicing room? Let’s find out!

Lego Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (21360) features

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price $219.99 / £199.99 Ages 18+ Complexity Moderate Pieces 2025 Minifigures 9 Build time 5hrs Dimensions H: 8" (19cm) / W: 21" (52cm) / D: 11" (26cm) Item Number 21360

18+ set for display and play

Nine minifigures

Better value sets do exist

This 18+ diorama might be intended for display, but the wealth of Minifigures and the odd play feature could pique the interest of a few lucky (supervised) youngsters. Still, Timothée Chalamet’s recent turn as the eccentric chocolatier aside, nostalgia for Lego’s take on the 1971 classic is largely going to be courtesy of adult builders.

I think that the $200 / £200 mark tends to be a bit of a sweet spot for adult brick fans, providing suitably large sets you can sink your teeth into, without taking up too much space and straying into serious Lego collector prices. However, compare this set’s MSRP to other licensed Lego sets and it just about hits the average price-per-piece ratio. That means some licensed sets do provide more pieces for less money, but then again, others provide fewer pieces for more money.

That said, nine minifigures is an acceptable haul, as is the wealth of brightly colored, and oftentimes uncommon, pieces.

Lego Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (21360) build

Image 1 of 5 You’ll find a cutaway for Wonka’s office at the rear (Image credit: Mike Harris) An axle-based mechanism rotates the chocolate waterfall (Image credit: Mike Harris) It’s simple, but works perfectly and feels suitably robust (Image credit: Mike Harris) The Wonkatania boat can seat six Minifigures, plus one at the helm (Image credit: Mike Harris) Building the waterfall mechanism isn’t difficult (Image credit: Mike Harris)

2,025 pieces

14 stickers

A detailer's delight

This set comprises 2,025 pieces, spread across 16 bagged sections. Kudos to Lego for, once again, ditching the plastic packaging. I also appreciate it when larger rosters of minifigures are spread throughout the build; it feels like a treat every time you get to put one together.

I started the build by constructing the base and piecing together the foundations of Wonka’s office and the two riverbanks. It was then onto one side of the chocolate waterfall and its simple Technic mechanism, before returning to the office for detailing. Time was then spent building the rockface around the office, before moving onto a tank-tread-like section of the waterfall. After the factory facade was constructed, I dealt with the pipework next and then moved onto the fun bit, detailing the left-hand riverbank. With the bridge built, I then pieced together the Wonkatania, before detailing the right-hand riverbank to finish.

The Lego Ideas Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory is a refreshing departure from the inherent repetition present in most Lego sets. I experienced pockets of repetition here and there – particularly when piecing together the chocolate waterfall – but the diorama’s unsymmetrical design limits the repetition found in modular buildings and vehicles.

I did, however, spend a lot of time laying down small 1x1 and 2x1 pieces. If you’re a builder who can’t wait to get to the detailing, then this is definitely the set for you. Once I built up the base, much of my time was spent adding details, and as you can see from the imagery, this set is bursting with little nods to film.

Aside from the occasionally vague step in the instructions, there’s very little here to trouble seasoned builders and even relative newcomers. There are few Technic pieces and most of the build techniques are standard fare. Some Lego sets require intricate support structures, but there’s very little in the way of that here, so it always feels like you’re progressing forward.

The chocolate waterfall essentially operates via a tank track that rotates over a series of axles. It’s simple, effective, and although it’s the only part of the build that’s extremely repetitive, it’s a big enough departure from the rest of the model that it’s still fun. It also feels robust, with no complications, such as elastic bands, that could be prone to failing in the future.

Lego Ideas Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory design

Image 1 of 3 You can recreate several moments from the Chocolate Room (Image credit: Mike Harris) Wonka’s office is filled with halved decorations just like the film (Image credit: Mike Harris) The Wonkatania can fit beneath the bridge in its entirety (Image credit: Mike Harris)

Gorgeous take on a beloved film

Bursting with details from the movie

Largely excellent roster of minifigures

The instructions booklet features an image of the original Ideas blueprint, conceived by Lego Fan Designers Roberto Ceruti and Jody Padulano. Not only did they come up with the idea for a working waterfall, but I’d argue that their use of undulating tiles to form the chocolate river exceeds the Lego designers’ efforts. Overall though, I certainly believe we ended up with the more definitive version.

The Lego designers have moved the bridge to the rear of the model and stretched the concept to include two island-like banks, either side of the river that feature key props from the film, such as the candy cane tree, edible teacups, and gummy tree. The waterfall itself is flanked by a series of pipes – which sucks up the hapless Augustus in the film – along with the mechanism the Oompa-Loompas use to pour sugar into the river, complete with the hidden door that they disappear into.

The biggest addition to the original concept is the Wonkatania boat, which ferries the remaining children and their parents away from the Chocolate Room and into the infamous 'Tunnel of Terror.' This little vehicle is a fantastic representation of the movie prop, complete with a spinning paddle wheel at the rear. It can seat six minifigures and an Oompa-Loompa at the helm. It's also just big enough to pass beneath the bridge in its entirety.

I think the Lego model looks better than the movie set in many areas

The waterfall looks good, and the simple mechanism works perfectly (no need to complicate it further). It’s the river that I have a small problem with. It’s largely just a flat carpet of brown studs, and when the rest of the model is brimming with detail and character, it stands out all the more.

I suspect the decision was made not to texture the river, because the relief would prevent the boat from fitting under the bridge, but I’m sure the bridge could have been heightened slightly to get over this. Speaking of details, this is a busy little set. So much so, I had a blast watching the Pure Imagination scene from the movie and spotting all the little details the Lego designers have included in the model.

In fact, such is the dated aesthetic of the film, I think the Lego model looks better than the movie set in many areas. For one, it’s even more vibrant and colorful. As somebody who’s put together a lot of big, grey Lego Star Wars ships, alongside a plethora of monotoned buildings and vehicles, it’s always a treat to build a colorful set.

A small touch that goes to show just how much thought went into this set’s design are the three lamps. You’ll notice that as they recede towards the back of the model, they’re actually physically smaller, creating a sense of forced perspective. This is a common technique in model making and is a lovely touch.

Spin the set around and you’ll find a cutaway that reveals Wonka’s office. Lego has done a great job of replicating the eccentric half-accessories that litter the room. There’s even a television (ahem, Wonkavision) with a tiny figure inside (this is a sticker), a small nod to Mike Teevee’s untimely departure, later in the film.