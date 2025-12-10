I highly recommend these Disney ornaments if you want to add a little magic to your Christmas tree

If there's one thing that cheers me up each Christmas, it's my Disney ornaments.

I'm a fan of the House of Mouse; I love the movies and I adore the theme parks. That's why being able to bring just a slice of that magic home at the most wonderful time of year can chase away the winter blues, and it's always a little hit of joy to unpack some Disney ornaments when setting up the Christmas tree – I'm always impressed at their quality. This year's offerings don't let the side down, and they're excellent Disney gifts if you're in need of one.

My favorite of the new ornaments is one starring Mickey and Minnie in their Christmas best, riding a sleigh laden with presents. It's everything I like about Disney ornaments; it's built from clearly premium materials (there's a good weight to it), the paint job is excellent, and it's cute as a button.

Unfortunately, the above has sold out, but plenty of other Disney ornaments are on offer right now. I'm particularly keen on the Santa Mickey Mouse and Friends collection (a reduced $48.99 at the Disney Store) because it combines all the big names and seems great value for money. Meanwhile, this Mickey Icon bauble ($20 at the Disney Store, or £15 for UK readers) caught my eye because it's a classy but more subtle way of showing off your Disney fandom. That glimmer of silver beneath the surface is just gorgeous.

To get the party started, I've listed a few favorite Disney ornaments from the lineup below.