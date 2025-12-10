I highly recommend these Disney ornaments if you want to add a little magic to your Christmas tree

These suggestions add to that festive feeling

Mickey and Minnie Mouse wearing Santa outfits in a red sleigh packed with presents, sat amongst Christmas tree foliage with twinkling lights around them
If there's one thing that cheers me up each Christmas, it's my Disney ornaments.

I'm a fan of the House of Mouse; I love the movies and I adore the theme parks. That's why being able to bring just a slice of that magic home at the most wonderful time of year can chase away the winter blues, and it's always a little hit of joy to unpack some Disney ornaments when setting up the Christmas tree – I'm always impressed at their quality. This year's offerings don't let the side down, and they're excellent Disney gifts if you're in need of one.

Unfortunately, the above has sold out, but plenty of other Disney ornaments are on offer right now. I'm particularly keen on the Santa Mickey Mouse and Friends collection (a reduced $48.99 at the Disney Store) because it combines all the big names and seems great value for money. Meanwhile, this Mickey Icon bauble ($20 at the Disney Store, or £15 for UK readers) caught my eye because it's a classy but more subtle way of showing off your Disney fandom. That glimmer of silver beneath the surface is just gorgeous.