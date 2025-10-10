HP apparently got its calendar confused because our top-rated Omen Max 16 laptop is even cheaper than over Prime Day

I'm not going to pretend to be the most organized person in the world, but HP has one-upped me. Apparently it missed the Prime Day memo because while it discounted its juiced-up Omen Max 16 by a sizeable amount over the sales event, it's cheaper to pick up now, even though the sales are meant to be over.

The HP Omen Max 16 can be yours for $2,599.99, a saving of $50 over the previous sale price and $560 off the original retail price of $3,159.99. Many of the laptop sales we were following have ended now, and so we're glad that one is still ticking along. There's no saying how long it'll stay at this price though, this is one of the best gaming laptops on the market after all.

HP Omen Max 16 (RTX 5080) | $3,159.99 $2,599.99 at Best Buy

Save $560 - Save an extra $50 over the previous sale price at Best Buy, which was already a great discount on the OLED model we don't always see reduced. Buy it if: ✅ You prioritize performance

✅ But still want a portable chassis

✅ You like preset control Don't buy it if: ❌ You need a sturdy battery life UK: £2,799.99 at Amazon

There are a few different configurations of the HP Omen Max 16, and this discount is on the 32GB RAM, 2TB storage model with a 2560 x 1600 OLED display and Intel Core Ultra 9 processor. Those are some of the higher specs offered across the board, perfect for people who need lots of power.

Should you buy the HP Omen Max 16?

(Image credit: Future)

Perhaps the most important consideration when jumping at this HP Omen Max 16 deal is whether the specs work for you.

Depending on the specs you had in mind, you can also pick up the laptop with an Intel Core Ultra 7 instead of Ultra 9, with 16GB or 64GB memory instead of 32GB, with a 512GB or 1TB SSD instead of 2TB, with a GeForce RTX 5070 or 5090 instead of 5080, and with a screen that's not OLED.

So you might consider the discounted model to have specs inferior to, or superior to, what you need, and in that case you shouldn't shortchange yourself or buy way more than you need.

But if this HP Omen Max 16's specs look to be in the ballpark of what you're looking for, you've got to jump on this discount. It's a great saving on our top-rated gaming laptop.

While there's always a huge list of laptops discounted across the web, our best-of list only has one top space, and so the Omen's discount is well worth noting.

The only other consideration is whether Black Friday gaming laptop deals will bring the HP Omen Max 16 down to an even lower price. It's not outside the realms of possibility, but is far from guaranteed, and it's still a month away. Do you want to have to play all of October's releases on whatever you're using at the moment?

See all gaming laptop deals at Best Buy

HP Omen Max 16 | $3,159.99 $2,599.99 at Best Buy

Want to find other options? Be sure to peruse the best cheap gaming laptop deals, or if you're checking out other brands, take a look at the best Asus gaming laptops and best Alienware laptops on the market.