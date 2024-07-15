Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Express hits its lowest ever price with magic discount I can't resist

September 1 may be a ways off, but you can still get to Hogwarts ahead of the magic school's new school year with this record offer - the Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Express and Hogsmeade Station set has never been cheaper.

Following some price drops earlier in the month, this version of Lego Hogwarts Express has tumbled even more to $106 at Amazon rather than $129.99. So far as I'm able to tell, that's the cheapest it's ever been. I've not been able to find the Lego Harry Potter set for less anywhere else, either.

Annoyingly, the UK doesn't have an equivalent discount. I'll keep an eye out and update this story if and when a saving rears its head.

Considering how this year's Prime Day Lego deals haven't officially kicked off yet, that's not bad. Hopefully that means we'll get even better offers once the sale gets into gear over the next couple of days.

Lego Hogwarts Express and Hogsmeade Station | $129.99 $106 at Amazon

Save $24 - Before this discount, the lowest price I'd seen for the Hogwarts Express kit was roughly $120. It then fell to $113.99 before the weekend and has now dropped even more ahead of Prime Day. It could dip further, but I doubt it; that's already a great saving.



Buy it if:

✅ The collector version is too pricey for you

✅ You're buying it for your kids



Don't buy it if:

❌ You want the ultimate version



Price check:

💲 Walmart | $129.99

💲 Best Buy | $129.99



⭐ UK price: £114.99 at Smyths (no discount)

Should you buy the Lego Hogwarts Express Train Set with Hogsmeade Station?

(Image credit: Lego)

Savings aside, there are a couple of things to consider where this kit is concerned. To start with, it's worth mulling over whether this is the version you want. At the time of writing, there is another Lego Harry Potter set that recreates the train in all its glory - the Lego Hogwarts Express Collector's Edition. This one is 5,000 pieces strong so has more room for detail, and it's definitely a 'for display' piece rather than a playset. Its carriages also include scenes from Sorcerer's Stone through to the Deathly Hallows epilogue, complete with quotes and minifigures specific to those eras.

However, all that bricky goodness comes at a literal cost. This mega-kit is usually nearer $500, and even though you can currently get it for $440 at Amazon, that's still a lot more expensive than the Hogsmeade Station set. Around $330 more, to be precise.

Speaking of which, let's talk about the smaller Hogwarts Express that's currently on offer. This kit may have fewer pieces to its name (just over 1,000), but it still manages to make the most of that real estate; it captures the feel of the iconic train despite being dinky in comparison to its Collector's Edition sibling. Plus, it features Hogsmeade Station itself alongside minifigures from the early movies. If you adore Sorcerer's Stone and Chamber of Secrets, you'll appreciate the inclusion - it seems to be based on the first film's conclusion. That also makes it a fun display piece for your shelf; it very much tells a story.

Seeing double (Image credit: Lego) If you've seen yet another Hogwarts Express out there, that's because you're looking at the now-retired Prisoner of Azkaban version. I like this one due to the inclusion of King's Cross and a Dementor, but it's overpriced these days due to being hard to find.

Looking for a playset to buy for younger fans, on the other hand? This cheaper kit still wins, if you ask me. It's a lot more affordable, yes, but it's also much easier to build - anyone aged 8 and up should be OK putting it together. Meanwhile, the Collector's Edition has an 18+ recommended rating due to its higher complexity, the patience needed for what can be a repetitive task, and its purpose as a purely hands-off display piece. It is one of the best Lego sets around, but it's also a hefty commitment that will leave a hole in your bank account.

In other words, I'd definitely recommend grabbing this cheaper kit unless you're absolutely dead set on having the biggest and showiest version - you'll still be very happy with what you get here.

For more savings, don't forget to check out these Prime Day board game deals or the latest Prime Day gaming deals.