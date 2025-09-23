Hard-to-find Lego Hocus Pocus set just got a massive discount ahead of retirement

It's always sad hearing that sets like the Lego Hocus Pocus kit are getting discontinued, but there is an upside; discounts start to fly. And as it so happens, this Halloween model just fell to a record low price.

Grab your brooms, because the Lego Hocus Pocus Sanderson Sisters' Cottage is currently $195.49 at Amazon instead of $229.99. I've done a bit of digging, and it's never been so cheap since it launched a few years ago. Considering how the kit has just been slated for retirement via the Lego store (including a few of the best Lego sets, including Mighty Bowser), I doubt we're going to get a better offer.

Lego Hocus Pocus Sanderson Sisters' Cottage | $229.99 $195.49 at Amazon

Save $34 - According to price-matching software, this kit has literally never been cheaper than it is now. Considering how the average cost doesn't dip much below MSRP (rarely doing better than $220ish), this offer is a steal.



Buy it if:

✅ You're a huge Hocus Pocus fan

✅ You love spooky Lego sets

✅ You want to avoid missing out



Don't buy it if:

❌ You weren't keen on Hocus Pocus

❌ You're low on display space



Price check:

💲Walmart | $228.99



UK price: £199.99 at Disney Store

This model isn't a small, throwaway novelty; the 18+ set is made up of 2,316 pieces, stands 10.5in (27cm) tall, and includes six minifigures. The Sanderson Sisters themselves obviously get top billing (complete with their makeshift broomsticks, like the vacuum cleaner), but Hocus Pocus heroes Max, Allison, and Dani are also featured. There's even a teeny Binx the cat figure, which is a neat addition.

In terms of the house itself, it's a faithful recreation of the building as it appeared in the original Hocus Pocus movie. The cottage is overgrown and suitably eerie, with vines creeping up the sides and tasteful 'holes' in the roof tiling. Unlike so many other house sets, it isn't just a facade either; it's a complete building, with a hinged wall and roof piece that reveals the spooky interior. The space is covered in suitably witchy gear like a bubbling cauldron, candles, skulls, potions, and frogs. The Sisters' book can be found there too, ready to help make some magic.

Personally, this is one of my favorite Halloween Lego sets – it strikes a great balance between creepy and cute. I've had my eye on it for a while, and thanks to the model's retirement, it looks like I'll need to move quickly if I want to avoid missing out.

