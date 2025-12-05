"Dare you to turn this into a working console" - Lego's latest Creator 3-in-1 build is begging to join my functioning retro handheld collection

A new Lego 3-in-1 Creator set has just arrived for under $20 / £20, and I've been challenged to turn it into a handheld. This is what happens when an expert in the best retro console options and a toy editor work side by side, as these crossovers are starting to feel like more than just cute little builds for your shelf.

Creatively dubbed "Retro Gaming Console", the new Lego 3-in-1 Creator set features the titular hardware alongside "a mini computer toy or a mini arcade game machine" as optional builds across 268 pieces. At a glance, the set looks fairly generic and serves as a fun display piece, but I'd be lying if I said I didn't now have ridiculous ideas for the kit.

This all started yesterday when my good friend Benjamin Abbot burst into my DMs with nothing but a link and a challenge. The words "Dare you to turn this into a working console" immediately sent my project-loving brain into a spiral, and before I could even consider whether trying to turn a Lego set into one of the best retro handheld options is practical, I accepted the challenge.