Celebrate the best Star Wars video game with a new Kyle Katarn action figure, up for pre-order now

If, like me, you spent a bit too much of your childhood playing Star Wars: Jedi Knight II and its lightsaber-swinging multiplayer, you'll love to see who's leading the charge in the new batch of The Black Series action figures.

Kyle Katarn has finally seen a Hasbro make-over and is up for pre-order now, for the price of $27.99 at Hasbro Pulse. Don't expect to get it in time for Christmas, though, with an estimated ship date of April 1, 2026. For those of you who instead spent your childhood on James Bond 007: Nightfire (you could have one or the other, it seems, not both), Katarn is the protagonist of the Star Wars: Jedi Knight series of games from the late nineties and early noughties. That means it's high time he joined the best Star Wars toys as a high-detail Black Series action figure.

Star Wars: The Black Series Kyle Katarn | $27.99 pre-order at Hasbro Pulse

This model matches in price most other single-model The Black Series action figures, though you'll have to buy your vintage Gamecube to play it on separately.

Hasbro's The Black Series imagining of Katarn sees him with a blue lightsaber and a blaster, and like most models in the series it measures 6 inches. It also comes with a moving saber effect so you can replicate my attempts (and failures) to deflect blaster bolts.