Can't wait for the Game Boy? These are the best Lego retro console sets I've built so far

The Lego Game Boy finally hit pre-orders last week, but if you've got the itch for more retro consoles you'll be glad to hear this is far from the first pixel-minded set on the market. From the wood panels of the Atari 2600 to the cool gray tones of the classic Nintendo Entertainment System, Lego has spent plenty of time in the dusty cupboards of retro consoles.

The best Lego retro console I've built so far has to be the Pac-Man Arcade. This is a premium set, but it packs plenty of easter eggs, hidden tricks, and interactive elements while offering a decent challenge in its build process as well. Whether you're building to relive the nostalgia of a childhood console or you simply want a drop of history on your shelf, these are the best Lego sets for retro lovers.

Atari 1. Lego Atari 2600 $218.50 at Amazon The Lego Atari 2600 looks fantastic on a shelf, and at first glance feels indistinguishable from the real thing. Complete with its own easter eggs, additional displays, and even a selection of carts to plug in, this is a build for the true retro lovers. It's a little finnicky at times, but nowhere near as technical as the larger PacMan Arcade machine below. Age: 18+

Pieces: 2,532

Minifigures: 1 Great for: ✅ An at-scale display

✅ Hidden easter eggs

✅ Wider shelves Avoid if: ❌ You want more minifigures Read more: Lego Atari 2600 review Arcade 2. Lego Pac-Man Arcade $269.99 at LEGO Check Amazon The Lego Pac-Man Arcade is a behemoth of a build, but it's some of the most fun I've had in a larger project. With technic for days and a satisfying final result (yes, that crank does turn the whole display into a moving arcade machine), this is a bright, vibrant, and impressively technical final piece. From the detachable characters up top to its hidden secrets, this is one of my all-time favorite kits. Age: 18+

Pieces: 2,651

Minifigures: 1 Great for: ✅ A long-lasting project

✅ Technic lovers

✅ Hidden features Avoid if: ❌ You want an easier build Read more: Lego Pac-Man Arcade review Nintendo 3. Lego Nintendo Entertainment System $414.47 at Amazon If you're sticking with that Nintendo hype, it's worth tracking down the Lego NES. It's a little harder to find these days as it's officially been retired, but there are still some models floating around the web. If you manage to spot it at a decent price, that Mario TV alone is worth a spot on the shelf. Age: 18+

Pieces: 2,646

Minifigures: 0 Great for: ✅ Mario fans

✅ Larger display shelves Avoid if: ❌ You're on a stricter budget

PSA: Check your shelf dimensions

Building these displays is fun, but then you've got to put it all somewhere. These Lego retro consoles are much larger than the Game Boy model, and some - like the Atari 2600 - need additional space for extra peripheral models as well.

I started off with the Pac-Man Arcade and that was fine, it's got a large footprint but everything's pretty self-contained. Don't make the same mistake I did with the Atari, though. The wider base of the console itself already takes up a lot of space, and then you've got the joystick, cartridges, and three game tableaus to show off on top.

Is Lego releasing more retro console sets?

The thing about Lego is, nobody ever really knows what's coming up. The brand releases designs and kits based on in-house creations, but there's also a thriving Ideas section that can always bring surprises to the shelves. It's highly likely that more Lego retro console sets are on their way, the store has a whole page dedicated to kits based around nostalgia, but none are announced right now.

