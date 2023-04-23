Torchlight: Infinite is coming out of early access and has an official launch date

Torchlight: Infinite is coming out of early access/open beta and has an official launch date: May 9, 2023.

Announced during a community livestream, we now know that "the loot-hauling, dungeon-crawling ARPG" will be available worldwide on PC and mobile devices in May. And yes, it will be free-to-play on all platforms with "seamless" transfer progress between devices.

New hero Bing and "major gameplay reworks" were also announced at the time, along with a new season.

As to what that "gameplay reworks" entail? It looks like there's been overhauls to both the loot and crafting systems, as well as new Guild features, improved Hero builds, higher damage limits, pactspirit improvements, void rifts, new trade house functionality, and "Bragging rights", which lets you view your performance stats and share battle reports with other players.

As for our new hero, Escapist Bing?

"Headlining the new season is Torchlight Infinite's latest playable hero, Escapist Bing," explains XD Games. "This unpredictable troublemaker adds some serious boom to the RPG’s character roster, beguiling his foes with a blinding barrage of bombs.

"Meanwhile, Thea players can try her new Hero Trait, Divine Realm, unlocking even more ways to play as Torchlight’s mysterious Oracle."

XD Games also says it's worked to make the new season, entitled Cube of Rapacity, the "perfect entry point for those new to the game while enticing hardened Hunters to check out what’s changed since open beta".

"Since open beta, XD Games have been listening carefully to the community, working on a number of new features and system reworks," the team said.

"With even more content and features planned, Torchlight: Infinite will continue to evolve, XD’s global launch marking yet another major milestone for this beloved action RPG series."