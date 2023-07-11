Top Cow announces surreal new horror comic Destiny Gate

"Mitchell Slate is a man caught between reality, madness, and the mystery of the... Destiny Gate."

That's the tagline behind new horror noir series Destiny Gate from Top Cow Productions and video game studio EP1T0ME. Written by Ryan Cady and drawn by Christian DiBari, the new series is described as "a blend of Inception and Amnesia: The Dark Descent" and is based on a game concept by Paul Limon, who previously worked on Diablo II for Blizzard.

"The narrative and artistic elements playing out in Destiny Gate are among my favorites - mind-bending horror, surrealist psychological architecture, and of course, radical art deco design," said Cady of the new book. "With everything to play with here, it's been a thrill to translate the immersive horror of a game like this into comic book form."

Check out two covers for the first issue below.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Top Cow Productions, Inc./EP1T0ME Studios, Inc.) (Image credit: Top Cow Productions, Inc./EP1T0ME Studios, Inc.)

The comic will prefigure the release of a Destiny Gate game, though when that will emerge remains currently unclear.

EP1T0ME's president, Richard Leibowitz, described Limon's pitch for Destiny Gate as "One of the best I'd ever read... We're happy to work with Paul and Top Cow to make the comic and look forward to making the game next."

Top Cow's blurb for the first issue reads: "Life, for the most part, is the product of the decisions you make. For some, a "wrong" decision or two (or more) leads to a crossroads on the other side of the Destiny Gate. Do you fight for a chance to survive and to start anew, or do you succumb to your inner demons and end it all for you and, worse, yours? In this opening tale, we meet Mitchell Slate at the height of the Great Depression. Down on his luck and heading home to a disappointed and desperate family, Mitchell’s train ride veers off the rails and transforms into a macabre and darkly fantastical journey into his own fragile soul."

Destiny Gate #1 is published by Top Cow on October 11.

