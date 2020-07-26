Tom Taylor probably just announced the return of the Injustice comics at DC

Writer Tom Taylor just hinted at a new project he has in the works at DC, and while the tease is sparse, it appears as though it may be a comic book return to the alternative DC reality based on the Injustice video game franchise.

Taylor began setting up a DC announcement late last week, urging his Twitter followers to "watch this space" over the subsequent few days, which included the DC logo and tagging the publisher's twitter handle.



After another couple of prompts Sunday, including "Later today. First glimpse," Taylor finally tweeted a capital "I" along with a quote he attributes to Batman - "I think it could have been different," again tagging DC.

(Image credit: DC)

The capital "I" appears to match the font from the original Injustice: Gods Among Us logo, which along with Batman's quote could also be a clue to the nature of the storyline.

Injustice: Gods Among Us and Injustice 2 were two digital-first comic book series Taylor created based on the two popular and critically-acclaimed Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment video games developed by NeatherRealm Studios.

The Injustice world is based on an alternate DC reality in which the Joker tricks Superman into killing Lois Lane and their unborn child, turning the Man of Steel into an Earth-ruling tyrant, and Batman's efforts to end his totalitarian regime.

The original comic book series Gods Among Us was a prequel published from 2013 to 2016 that began five years prior to the timeline of the original game, split up in five chapters each representing one year.



Taylor wrote the first three years - through issue #14 of the digital edition which corresponded to issue #7 of the print version. Brian Buccellato concluded the first series through Year 5.



After a series Injustice: Ground Zero, Taylor returned to the comic book franchise for 2018's Injustice 2, again a digital-first prequel to the video game of the same name.

Announced perhaps not coincidently during the 2016 Comic-Con International: San Diego, that series lasted from April 2017 to October 2018 for a total of 72 digital issues and 36 print editions, this time all written by Taylor.

In an August 2018 Facebook post addressing the end of the second series, Taylor signed off suggesting a return might be forthcoming:



"I want to thank every single reader. Thank you for joining us in this universe," he wrote. "Who knows? We may be back one day..."

A new digital-first comic book series would also dovetail into DC's plans to "robustly" expand that segment of their publishing line.

As the Injustice: Gods Among Us and Injustice 2 comic books both served as prequels to the video games, if Taylor's hint turns out to be Injustice-related, a close eye will have to be kept on the gaming world as well.

DC has not responded to Newsarama's inquires regarding Taylor's tweets.