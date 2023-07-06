Dead Reckoning Part One is Tom Cruise's highest-rated movie on Rotten Tomatoes

Tom Cruise has broken a new record with Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning: part one as it becomes his highest-rated movie yet on Rotten Tomatoes. The latest sequel in the M:I franchise has landed a 98% score from critics, based on 112 reviews.

This means it has just taken the top spot from Cruise’s previous top movie, Mission Impossible: Fallout which has a 97% score. The Hollywood action star actually has several highly-rated movies in his oeuvre, including Top Gun: Maverick, Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation, and Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol.

Total Film is among the positive reviews of the movie, having given it four stars. "This franchise is never happy to cruise – and M:I 7 goes all-out," writes our reviewer. "It judders at times, but when it delivers, it delivers big time."

Elsewhere, the film has landed five stars from the Telegraph, which calls it "stunningly executed" and four stars from The Independent which labels it a "muscular, extravagant, thoroughly old-school work of ingenuity and craft".

Although not everyone was sold on Cruise’s latest, with The Times giving it two out of five stars. "It feels like a movie that’s been assembled by an inattentive monkey, or a luckless studio intern who was handed a bucket of half-completed rushes and told, 'Go make a Covid-beating blockbuster out of that,'" says their review.

Dead Reckoning Part One sees Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team track down a mysterious new AI weapon that could give it its wielder ultimate power. His mission to find the key that controls him takes him around the world and into the path of some familiar faces.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is in UK cinemas from July 10 and in US theaters from July 12. For more upcoming movies, check out our guide to 2023 movie release dates.