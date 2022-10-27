Titan Comics announces Dead By Daylight prequel series for 2023

Action-horror game Dead By Daylight debuted in 2016 and has released collaborations with tons of pop culture staples, including Stranger Things, Resident Evil, Halloween, Scream, and more. Now, the video game is being adapted to comics for the first time, with writer Nadia Shammas and artist Dillon Snook writing a Dead By Daylight prequel series from Titan Comics.

Titan announced the collaboration with Dead By Daylight publisher Behaviour Interactive at the annual Diamond retailer summit on Thursday. The comic series will introduce readers to the Legion, one of 31 killers in the video game.

The Legion is comprised of four teenagers: Frank, a high school dropout; Julie, a small-town girl; Joey, the class clown; and Susie, a shy and naïve girl. Readers will meet all four characters in the Dead By Daylight comic, but in the video game, survivors only face one member of the Legion at a time. The Legion's killer perks can make them seem like there are multiple masked, knife-wielding murderers on the map, which feeds into the lore.

"Comic books hold a special place in my heart as with many people on the team. What an awesome time for Dead by Daylight, appearing in this format for the first time," says Behaviour Interactive head of partnerships Mathieu Côté.

"The Legion is quite an interesting set of characters. They are great to dig into since they embody the very universal themes of teen angst, rage, and revenge. Seeing our stories and characters coming to life on the page is a wonderful feeling and we hope our fans will appreciate it as much as we do. Stay tuned!"

(Image credit: Behaviour)

Titan Comics editor Phoebe Hedges adds, "The Legion are the perfect Killers to kick off the Dead by Daylight comics. The group is an innately recognizable and pervasive evil, which can be much scarier than the gory or grotesque. Nadia and Dillon give a real nuance to The Legion's descent into darkness. It's so exciting to be bringing Dead by Daylight to the comic page. We're truly bringing the tension from the game and turning it into a thrilling story."

Dead By Daylight #1 will be available in March 2023.

