Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands’ T rating is partially due to the mushroom butts

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is the first Borderlands game to get a 'teen' instead of 'mature' rating by the ESRB, but 'mushroom butts' didn't exactly help.

In an interview with Kotaku , creative director of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Max Cox explained why and how the team at Gearbox Software decided to keep the Tiny Tina spin-off game at a 'teen' rating rather than Borderlands usual 'mature' rating.

According to Cox, the intention was to bring the Borderlands franchise to "a wider audience" by reducing the amount of M-rated content in the game. If you didn’t know, for a game to get a mature rating by the ERSB , it would need to contain intense violence, blood and gore, sexual content, and/or strong language. So basically, almost everything that makes a Borderlands game.

As for why Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands got a T rating, the ESRB website explains that it’s because it contains blood, crude humor, language, partial nudity, suggestive themes, and violence - which is fair.

You may be wondering why the game has been flagged as having "partial nudity" in it though. Well, as Cox explains: "We had a pretty good understanding [of] what we could and could not do," however, he continues, "we didn’t know that we were going to get a 'partial nudity' for mushroom butts."

Mushroom butts aside, Cox says the team "pressed the boundaries of that teen rating to quite a degree" meaning although slightly more tame than the other games in the series, Tiny Tina’s Wonderland hasn’t lost any of its Borderlands charm. "Outside of a few words, and then gore pieces from, like, humanoids, we didn’t find it honestly that limiting," Cox adds.