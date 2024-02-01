Tim Burton is teaming up with Gone Girl writer Gillian Flynn for a remake of the independent 1958 sci-fi classic Attack of the 50 Foot Woman.

Per Deadline, Burton is set to direct with Flynn crafting the screenplay. The original black-and-white film stared Allison Hayes as Nancy Fowler Archer, a wealthy heiress who has a close encounter with an alien (in one of those classic metal spaceships no less) and becomes a giantess. The cult classic was part of a slew of sci-fi films about giant humans including The Amazing Colossal Man and War of the Colossal Beast.

Burton is no doubt the perfect choice for director, creating his own spin on '50s sci-fi classics with 1996's Mars Attacks! Though the film underperformed at the box office, it's since been cemented in pop culture history as a cult classic. Burton also directed 2001's Planet of the Apes, the sixth film in the Planet of the Apes franchise and a loose remake of the 1968 version. The movie grossed over $362.2 million at the global box office. In 1994, he directed Ed Wood, a biopic about the cult film director who made the 1957 film Plan 9 from Outer Space – which was once considered one of the worst films of all time before going to be studied by film scholars and loved by cult film fans.

Flynn adapted her own novel Gone Girl, for David Fincher's feature film, and adapted her other novel Sharp Objects for an Emmy-nominated HBO limited series. She's set to adapt one of her other popular novels, Dark Places, for HBO and will serve as co-showrunner and head writer.

