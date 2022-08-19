Three Batman-adjacent titles get Annuals in November

DC will release three 2022 Annual titles in November: Nightwing, Batgirls, and Detective Comics.

Nightwing 2022 Annual (Image credit: DC)

(opens in new tab)

Nightwing 2022 Annual is written by current series scribe Tom Taylor and illustrated by Eduardo Pansica and Julio Ferreira. The 48-page issue will reveal the identity of the villain Heartless, who was created by Taylor and Bruno Redondo and made his first appearance in Nightwing #79 last year.

Heartless is a serial killer who mostly preys upon houseless people, and he gets his name not from his platinum mask but from his "signature" - he steals his victims' hearts. However, he doesn't always do this; in Nightwing 2022 Annual, readers will learn why he steals some hearts and not others. The issue will also answer why Heartless doesn't have a heart himself.

Batgirls 2022 Annual (Image credit: DC)

(opens in new tab)

Also in the Nightwing 2022 Annual is the story 'Bitewing: Year One!' which follows Haley AKA Bitewing, the blue-nosed pitbull adopted by Dick Grayson and Barbara Gordon, as she gets to know her humans in her first year with them.

Batgirls 2022 Annual has a script by current series writers Becky Cloonan and Michael G. Conrad, and art by Robbi Rodriguez. The double-sized issue will feature a body swap between the Batgirls, and only one person can help: Batman.

Before the girls can enlist Bruce's help to find the antidote for their Freaky Friday mess, Lady Shiva shows up to confront her daughter and Stephanie Brown has to do her best Cassandra Cain impression to get by.

Detective Comics 2022 Annual (Image credit: DC)

(opens in new tab)

Last but not least, Detective Comics 2022 Annual is scripted by current series writer Ram V and illustrated by Christopher Mitten, with a cover by Evan Cagle. This issue goes back in time to Renaissance Gotham as Gael attempts to figure out where he buried something he now needs.

Unfortunately for the werewolf, someone else is wandering the city in the 1700s: a dark knight looking for his way back to the present.

Nightwing 2022 Annual, Batgirls 2022 Annual, and Detective Comics 2022 Annual will all be available November 29. See DC's full November solicitations here at Newsarama.