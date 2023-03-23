This weekend's Diablo 4 beta will have long queues too, and Blizzard says that's intentional

This weekend's Diablo 4 open beta will have long queues just like last weekend's test, Blizzard has confirmed.

In case you weren't around for Diablo 4's early access beta, there were very long queues - often an hour or more - players had to wait through to get into the game. The long wait times were coupled with connection issues that would disconnect players from the game after they'd waited an agonizingly long time to play, although it's worth noting that Blizzard was very quick to have the issues sorted out by the weekend proper.

This weekend will likely look similar, at least with regards to the queue times. In a forum post (opens in new tab) from Diablo 4's community manager, Blizzard says to expect "lengthy queue times, particularly on Friday when we first launch and during peak regional windows."

Blizzard also says these queues are intentional and designed to stress test the servers to ensure a smooth launch in June. "This past weekend helped us to forecast the capacity we expect this weekend, and we will be using that capacity to intentionally stress our systems in preparation for launch. In summary, while we know it can be frustrating, we need queues to properly stress test our services and we are designing to ensure we have them some of the time."

As far as connection issues, Blizzard only says it'll be taking down the servers "temporarily to deploy infrastructure adjustments or fixes." We'll likely get a clear heads up ahead of those offline periods, so hopefully there will be fewer instances of being disconnected after waiting in long queues.

If you want to join in on the fun, here's how to access the Diablo 4 beta so you're primed for this weekend.