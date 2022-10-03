This stunning Diablo-like is one of the first breakout hits of Steam Next Fest

Action-RPG fans eager for something outside of the Blizzard wheelhouse are quickly becoming enamored with Undecember's free demo during Steam Next Fest.

Undecember is a free-to-play ARPG in the Diablo style from Korean publisher Line Games. One look at a trailer will let you know what you're in for: a top-down game where you click on various types of hideous monsters until they explode into gear you can use to take down even more dangerous creatures. Dark dungeons, demonic enemies, and showers of loot - the whole outfit.

The unique hook is Undecember's free-form character classes. There are no set jobs at character creation, so you can freely change your gear and skills to suit your playstyle at any time. As the official store page suggests, you're "free to cast magic with a sword or summon minions with a bow," or any other loadout you can come up with.

Undecember has a free demo available for Steam Next Fest, and it's one of the biggest breakouts in the event's first day. It reached a peak concurrent player count of 8,130, as SteamDB (opens in new tab) shows, beaten only by the demo for medieval city-builder Manor Lords. The next-biggest Next Fest demo is for Soulstone Survivors, which offers a similarly intriguing take on the Diablo formula.

While Steam Next Fest and the Undecember demo will end on October 10, you won't have to wait much longer for the full game, as it's scheduled to launch on October 12, simultaneously across mobile and PC.

The 800 pound gorilla of the action-RPG genre, Diablo 4, is due to launch in 2023.