This RTX 3060 gaming laptop deal is just $799 at Best Buy right now

We rarely see RTX 3060 gaming laptop deals dropping below $800, but Best Buy's $300 discount on the MSI GF65 is bucking that trend this weekend. You can pick up an RTX 3060 configuration of this 144Hz rig for just $799.99 right now (was $1,099.99), a stunning price considering we usually see gaming laptop deals like this starting at around $900.

This is an excellent offer if you're in the market for a starter rig that doesn't compromise on graphical power. This MSI offers a slightly older 10th generation i5 processor to keep room in that price tag for the RTX 3060 GPU, but you'll still be running through lighter games with ease. Plus, there's 512GB of SSD storage up for grabs here - which shouldn't be taken for granted considering the super low price on offer.

RTX 3060 laptops sit at the lower mid-range of the current market, which means the GPU is more than capable of keeping up with the latest games and still offers a nice affordable price point. You'll find more information on this discount just below, with more RTX gaming laptop deals from around the web further down the page.

MSI GF65 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $1,099.99 $799.99 at Best Buy

Save $300 - This is a standout price on an RTX 3060 gaming laptop, especially if you don't mind picking up an older 10th generation i5 processor to secure such a low cost. We rarely see RTX 3060 machines this cheap, so while you are dropping down to 8GB RAM there's still plenty of value up for grabs here - especially with 512GB of SSD storage available.



More of today's best gaming laptop deals

If you're after something with a little more power, we're rounding up all the lowest prices on some of the best gaming laptops on the market just below.

RTX 3050 laptops often sit at the same price as the offer above, but if you're looking for a little more graphical grunt, we're also rounding up the latest RTX 3070 laptop deals and RTX 3080 laptop deals.