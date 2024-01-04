This official toaster burns the Xbox logo onto your morning toast for the low, low price of $40

The Xbox Series S Toaster is somehow a real product that you can buy right now.

As first picked up on by internet trader Wario64 earlier this week, the Xbox Series S Toaster is now being sold at Walmart for a grand total of $39.99. If you've ever wanted to have an Xbox in your kitchen, but one that puts an Xbox logo on bread instead of playing games, this one's for you.

Xbox Series S Toaster is $39.99 at Walmart

The Xbox toaster boasts two vents for two slots of toast at a time, as well as a removable crumb tray and six settings for your toast. It's also quite obviously designed to look like an Xbox Series S console, complete with the black circular vent on the side, and the white primary coloring.

Perhaps we'll one day have a kitchen stocked exclusively with Xbox-branded equipment. An Xbox Series X Air Fryer would make a very nice accompaniment to the Series S Toaster, although it'd probably be a hell of a lot more expensive than the real thing, considering you can grab an ordinary toaster for around $20.

Somewhat weirdly, this closes the loop on a rumor that first popped up back in March 2023, nearly an entire year ago. It was then that the Xbox Series S Toaster originally leaked online thanks to an online retailer listing, although back then it was only available to pre-order in Belgium and France before being swiftly pulled offline.

