This official toaster burns the Xbox logo onto your morning toast for the low, low price of $40

By Hirun Cryer
Now where's the Xbox air fryer

Xbox Series S Toaster
The Xbox Series S Toaster is somehow a real product that you can buy right now.

As first picked up on by internet trader Wario64 earlier this week, the Xbox Series S Toaster is now being sold at Walmart for a grand total of $39.99. If you've ever wanted to have an Xbox in your kitchen, but one that puts an Xbox logo on bread instead of playing games, this one's for you.

The Xbox toaster boasts two vents for two slots of toast at a time, as well as a removable crumb tray and six settings for your toast. It's also quite obviously designed to look like an Xbox Series S console, complete with the black circular vent on the side, and the white primary coloring. 

Perhaps we'll one day have a kitchen stocked exclusively with Xbox-branded equipment. An Xbox Series X Air Fryer would make a very nice accompaniment to the Series S Toaster, although it'd probably be a hell of a lot more expensive than the real thing, considering you can grab an ordinary toaster for around $20.

Somewhat weirdly, this closes the loop on a rumor that first popped up back in March 2023, nearly an entire year ago. It was then that the Xbox Series S Toaster originally leaked online thanks to an online retailer listing, although back then it was only available to pre-order in Belgium and France before being swiftly pulled offline.

