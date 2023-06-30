This level 85 Diablo 4 Hardcore player died to the game's most pitiful enemy

A Diablo 4 Hardcore player died to a Treasure Goblin, an enemy that literally cannot attack.

How did they accomplish this feat, you ask? It's simple really: Death Pulse. As Icy-Veins reported, streamer killthuzad was running through a fearsome Tier 37 Nightmare Dungeon, when they came across the pitiful Treasure Goblin attempting to make their quick exit with their ill-gotten gains.

Striking the Treasure Goblin down in one powerful hit, the streamer then hung around for a second, which was their fatal error. Because Death Pulse emits an area-of-effect blast upon an enemy dying, it caught the streamer unawares and actually managed to kill them outright as they were collecting their loot.

Sometimes it really pays to hang back and not throw yourself headlong into every battle, even if it is against one of the most pitiful enemies in Diablo 4. What's really bad about the Death Pulse Affix is that it's enabled by the player, and the player only, meaning the streamer has no one to blame but themselves.

Since this is a Hardcore Diablo 4 character we're talking about, and a level 85 one at that, they were sent packing all the way back to the character select screen, and gone from Blizzard's game forever. To be so close to the final finish line of level 100 on Hardcore difficulty, only to lose to a Treasure Goblin!

Perhaps the streamer can take some comfort in knowing that level 85 is technically halfway to Diablo 4's level cap in terms of pure XP gains. Yes, the grind really is that long once you get to the true endgame of Blizzard's action-RPG.

