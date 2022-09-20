This Kingdom Hearts fan won't stop streaming until they hit platinum in every game in the series

An extremely dedicated Kingdom Hearts speedrunner is attempting to platinum all of the games in the series in one continuous stream, adding up to a week-long marathon.

As of the time of writing this, Ninten (opens in new tab) has been nonstop streaming for over 185 hours (that's around 7 days) and documenting the entire thing on Twitch. If you're wondering how they've managed to do this for over a week, the answer is sleep breaks. That's right, Ninten plays a Kingdom Hearts game for the full day, sleeps (whilst still broadcasting), wakes up, and repeats the cycle. Which sounds like an ideal day if you ask me.

Next week i'll be doing a full KH Series plat run! This includes every game that has a plat trophy + KH0.2 and ReMind, all in a non-stop stream (with sleep). KH MoM will be a bonus plat based on my sponsor Hello Fresh! https://t.co/umVy7hLdAq pic.twitter.com/hC8S2jdhuFSeptember 3, 2022 See more

Heading toward the end of the challenge now, Ninten has managed to earn the platinum trophy for Kingdom Hearts, Re: Chain of Memories, Kingdom Hearts 2, Birth By Sleep, Dream Drop Distance, and a gold trophy for Kingdom Hearts 0.2 - with just Kingdom Hearts 3 and Melody of Memory left to go. We previously reported on another Kingdom Hearts streamer who was attempting to get 7 platinum trophies in 7 days but that now looks easy compared to Ninten's hardcore speedrun.

If you're wondering why only eight out of 13 of the Kingdom Hearts games are counted in this run, it's simply because the likes of Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days, Re:Coded, Dark Road, and more don't have a platinum trophy available to earn. Here's hoping Ninten attempts the same challenge again once Kingdom Hearts 4 releases.

If you've been out of the loop on all things Kingdom Hearts lately, let us get you up to speed. The series recently celebrated its 20th anniversary, which is where we got our first glimpse of Kingdom Hearts 4. It's also where we found out that Kingdom Hearts 3 was the best-selling game in the series (so far) and all about the upcoming mobile game Kingdom Hearts Missing Link - which is said to have connections to Kingdom Hearts 4.