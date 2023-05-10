This indie shooter is just like Cuphead meets Call of Duty and it's the wildest thing I've ever seen

This upcoming indie shooter is just like Cuphead if it played like Call of Duty, making it one of the weirdest crossovers I've ever seen.

That doesn't mean that there's anything wrong with Mouse - the cartoony FPS in question - in fact, it's gained a lot of attention online despite still being very early on in development. With its 2D visuals that were clearly inspired by classic 1930s cartoons (just like Cuphead), and fast-paced shooter gameplay, this has got to be one of the wackiest games we've seen in a while.

Although very much NOT based on a Disney cartoon, Mouse does feature a similar protagonist to those classic Mickey Mouse cartoons in the form of private detective John Mousto. In the game, players will navigate a corrupt city full of crooks, using a variety of weapons (such as a Revolver, Tommy Gun, Hammer, and more) and items inspired by noir films.

What makes Mouse so interesting is that it uses both 2D and 3D visuals, with the characters and items appearing one way and the game's environment another. It's clear this game is a while away from releasing though as its world is just made up of plain 3D blocks right now. We can only imagine how much better the whole thing will look once developer Fumi Games adds more to it.

If you're already a fan of what you see, be sure to wishlist Mouse on Steam (opens in new tab) and follow the game's developer on Twitter (opens in new tab) to stay up to date on its progress.